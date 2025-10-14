Lightspeed Systems Announces the Release of Real-time Image Blurring in Lightspeed Filter

Example of Lightspeed Filter Image Blur capabilities in action

With image blurring, [schools] can preserve access while minimizing risk, giving IT teams the flexibility to support instruction without compromising safety.” — Matthew Burg, Principal Product Manager at Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems announces the release of its new image blurring feature within Lightspeed Filter , giving schools an additional safeguard against explicit images while maintaining access to the educational resources students need.The feature is available for ChromeOS, Windows, and macOS devices, working alongside Lightspeed’s proprietary SmartAgents, which allow 100% local AI evaluation and protection. The feature works like a block-on-load system: images are blurred before they render, so harmful visuals never appear on the page. By contrast, other solutions attempt to make image blurring decisions after images have already begun to load. This can expose students to inappropriate content, create inconsistent outcomes across categories, and leaves IT teams without reliable visibility and control.“This release is about providing more choice and control,” said Matthew Burg, Principal Product Manager at Lightspeed Systems. “Schools no longer have to block entire websites just to avoid harmful visuals. With image blurring, they can preserve access while minimizing risk, giving IT teams the flexibility to support instruction without compromising safety.”Key Benefits of Lightspeed Filter Image Blurring● No added cost: Now included at no charge for all Lightspeed Filter customers.● Layered protection: Applies category rules first and blurs images before they load, avoiding the reactive and potentially harmful “blur-after-display” approach of other tools.● Policy-aware flexibility: Admins can configure blurring by category and adjust sensitivity (Relaxed, Normal, Strict) to match district policies.● Privacy by design: All image scanning is performed locally on the device; no images or user data are sent to external servers.● Optimized performance: Prioritizes visible images first, keeping browsing seamless for students and teachers.Lightspeed Filter is the trusted standard for K–12 web filtering, relied on by many of the largest districts worldwide. With more than 25 years of innovation in student online safety, Lightspeed continues to lead the way in AI-powered protection, helping schools stay ahead of emerging digital risks while ensuring safe, equitable access to online learning.For more information on Lightspeed Filter and the new image blurring feature, contact Lightspeed Systems at lightspeedsystems.com

