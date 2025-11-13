Lightspeed Alert Expands Safety Trends Reporting with New Alert Insight Dashboard Views

Lightspeed Alert

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed announces enhanced safety trends reporting in Lightspeed Alert™ , giving districts a new level of visibility into student safety patterns with the release of the Alert Insights Dashboard.The new dashboard transforms Alert data into clear, actionable visuals that help district leaders track safety trends, evaluate programs, and direct resources more effectively. Through dynamic charts and filters, leaders can now view when, where, and how incidents are occurring across schools, turning raw data into strategic intelligence.“This update gives schools a deeper, data-informed understanding of their safety landscape,” said Jennifer Duer, VP of Product. “With the Alert Insights Dashboard, district leaders can go beyond individual alerts to identify patterns, compare trends over time, and focus their efforts where students need the most support. It’s a big step forward in proactive safety management.”New Alert Insight Dashboard ViewsThe Alert Insights Dashboard introduces multiple new data views and reporting capabilities, including:● Incident Trends by Time and Severity: Daily, weekly, and monthly visualizations reveal when safety risks are rising and how severity levels are distributed.● Category-Level Analysis: Tracks issues like bullying, violence, or self-harm to show where interventions are making an impact.● School and Grade Comparisons: Helps districts pinpoint campuses or grade levels that may need more resources or attention.● Source and Platform Insights: Shows where concerning behavior occurs most often, such as in shared drives, chats, or AI tools.● Top Incident Websites: Surfaces online environments linked to safety alerts, helping schools fine-tune filtering policies and digital citizenship programs.Why the Alert Insight Dashboard MattersSchool safety strategies are most effective when they are proactive, not reactive. The new trends reporting helps safety teams see shifts in student behavior before incidents escalate.By integrating incident data with context from Lightspeed’s Human Review service, schools gain clarity on the severity, timing, and location of risks. The result is a more complete picture of student safety that informs both immediate response and long-term planning.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

