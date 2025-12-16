Coginiti and Expanso Partner to Deliver Secure Data Operations from Edge to AI

Coginiti and Expanso announce a partnership to solve an enterprise problem: securely moving and operationalizing data from remote environments for AI.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coginiti, the secure collaborative data operations platform, and Expanso, the upstream data control platform, today announced a strategic partnership to solve a critical enterprise problem: securely moving and operationalizing distributed data from remote environments to AI and analytic systems without the typical cost, complexity, and compliance risk.The Problem: Data Gravity Meets Security BoundariesEnterprises generate data everywhere - edge locations, on-prem facilities, air-gapped environments - but struggle to move it efficiently and securely to centralized platforms. Traditional approaches create three distinct problems:1. Runaway costs: Moving raw data floods bandwidth and storage.2. Compliance gaps: Sensitive data crosses boundaries before governance is applied.3. Slow time-to-insight: Manual pipelines take months to operationalize and data is often stale before it’s moved to a centralized platform to be analyzed.The Solution: Control at Source, Operations at ScaleThis partnership delivers end-to-end data operations that solve problems where data lives, not just where it lands.Expanso processes and governs data at the source - filtering, masking, and enriching before transport. Customers cut data volumes, reduce cloud egress costs, and ensure sensitive data never leaves secure boundaries. Only high-value data reaches downstream platforms.Coginiti operationalizes that clean data through collaborative DataOps workflows - transforming, testing, modeling, and publishing trusted data products. Coginiti’s Semantic Layer standardizes business logic and metrics across BI tools, applications, and AI agents, ensuring consistent consumption.What This Enables- Secure distributed ingestion from remote or air-gapped environments.- Edge-native filtering and masking with policy enforcement before data moves.- 50%+ volume reduction before data reaches cloud storage or warehouses.- Collaborative transformation via Coginiti's DataOps platform.- Standardized semantics for BI dashboards, applications, and AI/LLM agents.- Complete data lineage from source to consumption.The Result: Governed pipelines purpose-built for complex, regulated, and hybrid environments - at a fraction of traditional cost and time."Organizations no longer operate in clean, centralized data architectures. They need a secure, governable path to transform distributed raw data into reliable, AI-ready insights. By combining Expanso's upstream control with Coginiti's DataOps and Semantic Layer, we're making it possible for enterprises to build trusted analytics and AI systems regardless of where their data originates."- Rick Hall, CEO of Coginiti"Most enterprises are drowning in data they shouldn't be moving in the first place. Our customers depend on us to solve this where data is created - cutting volume at the edge before it hits their infrastructure budget. Partnering with Coginiti means that high-value data follows a trusted path into analytics and AI once it lands. This combination is built for organizations operating across distributed, regulated, or air-gapped environments where traditional data stacks break down."- David Aronchick, CEO of ExpansoWhy This MattersTraditional data architectures assume centralization. But modern enterprises operate across fragmented sources and strict security boundaries all while data growth is explosive (200% annually for many). The Coginiti–Expanso partnership addresses this through:- Governance from ingestion through consumption: Control at source, visibility throughout.- Dramatic cost reduction: 50%+ less volume, 88% lower egress costs, 58% infrastructure savings.- Faster time-to-value: 60% reduction in data onboarding time.- AI-ready data: Clean, governed inputs equal better model outputs.- Scalable hybrid architecture: Deploy across edge, on-prem, cloud, and air-gapped environments.The Coginiti + Expanso integration is available today. Joint reference architectures and solution guides are available for government, defense, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and other security-sensitive industries.About CoginitiCoginiti is the secure data operations platform that enables teams to transform analytics into governed, reusable data products. Through SQL-centric DataOps workflows and its enterprise Semantic Layer, organizations standardize logic, improve productivity, and deliver trusted insights to BI, operational applications, and AI. Coginiti serves leading commercial and public sector organizations across highly secure and regulated environments.Learn more at www.coginiti.co About ExpansoExpanso provides upstream data control for enterprises drowning in distributed data. By processing, filtering, and governing data at the source - edge, on-prem, or cloud - Expanso cuts data volumes, reduces costs, and makes downstream platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, and Splunk faster, cheaper, and more reliable. With 100+ connectors and policy-driven pipelines, Expanso delivers governance and cost control without ripping out existing infrastructure.Learn more at www.expanso.io

