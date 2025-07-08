Coginiti Launches Semantic Layer to Enable Trusted AI and Standardized Analytics in Secure, Complex Data Environments

Coginiti Corp

Coginiti, the secure data operations platform company, announces a new Semantic Layer to deliver explainable insights for analytics and AI workloads.

AI without context is dangerous. That’s why we’ve developed a Semantic Layer that does more than organize data. It operationalizes meaning.” — Richard Hall, CEO of Coginiti

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coginiti, the collaborative data operations platform trusted by the world’s most secure and complex organizations, today announced the launch of a new Semantic Layer designed to deliver consistent, explainable insights across analytics and AI workloads. This powerful capability was developed in close collaboration with government agencies and Fortune 500 companies to help organizations bring context and consistency to enterprise analytics and artificial intelligence.The Coginiti Semantic Layer allows teams to define key business metrics and logic in one central location. These definitions are versioned, reviewed, and governed within Coginiti’s analytics catalog. They can be accessed programmatically by AI agents or directly by analysts and engineers to ensure alignment and trust across the organization. By grounding AI in curated and trusted knowledge, the Semantic Layer reduces the risk of hallucinations and ensures accurate, explainable results.“AI without context is dangerous,” said Richard Hall, CEO of Coginiti. “That’s why we’ve developed a Semantic Layer that does more than organize data. It operationalizes meaning. We’re excited to bring this to more customers who work in highly secure and complex data environments, where trust, transparency, and precision are essential.”With this release, Coginiti extends its leadership in collaborative data operations. The Semantic Layer is tightly integrated with the Coginiti platform , supporting a range of workloads from interactive analytics to automated transformations, across cloud data warehouses, transactional systems, and open data lake formats.Key features of the Coginiti Semantic Layer include:- AI Grounding with Trusted Context: AI agents reference curated knowledge to prevent hallucinations and maintain consistency.- Standardized Metrics and Definitions: Business logic is defined once and reused across the organization, improving alignment and reducing errors.- Support for Mixed Environments: Works across cloud, on-premises, and local data sources without requiring a separate metadata service.- Built-in Governance and Review: All semantic objects are version-controlled, reviewed, and access-controlled within the analytics catalog.This launch marks another step forward in Coginiti’s mission to empower data teams in the most demanding environments, helping them move faster with greater confidence and collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.