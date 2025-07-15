Coginiti Empowers Government Agencies Worldwide with Secure, Mission-Ready Data Operations Platform

Coginiti Corp

Coginiti, the secure data operations company, expands its work with government agencies across the globe to deliver data for mission-critical operations.

Government agencies operate under some of the most rigorous technical and security requirements in the world. Coginiti is built to meet those needs.” — Rick Hall, CEO of Coginiti

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coginiti, the secure data operations company, today announced its expanded work with government agencies across the globe, helping them meet stringent security requirements while advancing mission-critical operations. As national and international public sector organizations face increasing demands for agility, transparency, and security, Coginiti provides a trusted foundation for collaborative data analysis and decision-making in highly secure environments.From defense departments and intelligence services to regulatory and civilian agencies, Coginiti’s platform delivers secure, role-based access to data, enables rapid data insight sharing, and enhances operational efficiency—all while complying with the highest standards of data governance and protection.“Government agencies operate under some of the most rigorous technical and security requirements in the world. Coginiti is built to meet those needs—supporting teams who can’t afford to compromise on performance, auditability, or collaboration,” said Rick Hall, CEO of Coginiti. “Whether it’s optimizing logistics, improving cybersecurity, or supporting front-line decision-makers, our platform helps government teams unlock the full value of their data.”Built for Security, Designed for Mission OutcomesCoginiti operates in secure technical environments through features including:1) Gov Cloud, on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployment models to meet sovereign data policies and hosting restrictions2) Air-gapped and disconnected environment compatibility enables data operations in fully offline or partially disconnected networks—ideal for defense and intelligence use cases3) Zero Trust architecture support enforces strict identity and access controls at every layer to align with modern government cybersecurity mandates4) Compliance with data residency and localization requirements by enabling government agencies to process, store, and analyze data securely within their mandated geographic and regulatory boundaries5) Analyze and collaborate securely on data with IL2, IL4, IL5, and IL6 classification levels to accelerate mission-critical insights6) Fine-grained access controls and audit trails to protect sensitive data and ensure accountability7) Real-time collaborative development to enable teams to work together securely across classified domains8) Enterprise query version control ensures mission-critical queries are documented, governed, and recoverable—key for continuity and institutional knowledgeWith successful deployments in North America and Europe, Coginiti empowers government agencies to modernize data workflows, accelerate insights, and respond to evolving threats and opportunities with precision.“Data-driven decision-making is critical to modern governance and national security,” said Derek Streeter, Director of Solutions Engineering at Coginiti. “We’re proud to serve those who serve—helping them harness data securely, collaboratively, and at mission-critical speed.”To learn more about how Coginiti supports secure data operations for government and defense agencies, visit coginiti.co

