Pipe17 Names Kelly Goetsch President, Accelerating Innovation in AI-Native Order Operations & Orchestration

Kelly Goetsch, President of Pipe17 (Pipe17 Photo)

Pipe17 elevates Kelly Goetsch to President to lead growth, innovation, and AI-native Order Operations & Orchestration in modern commerce.

Kelly has been a driving force behind our growth and category leadership.” — Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, the AI-native Order Operations Platform that connects and automates post-purchase commerce, today announced the promotion of Kelly Goetsch to President.Goetsch, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, will lead company operations, go to market, and strategy as Pipe17 continues scaling its OrderOps Platform; the modern operating layer unifying orders, inventory, and fulfillment across channels, partners, and systems.“Kelly has been a driving force behind our growth and category leadership,” said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. “He combines deep technical fluency with commercial insight, and he understands what it takes to make commerce operations effortless for every brand and 3PL.”Since joining Pipe17 in 2024, Goetsch has helped establish the company as the operational backbone behind many of the world’s fastest-growing brands and fulfillment providers. Under his leadership, Pipe17 has expanded its managed connector network and strengthened ecosystem partnerships with Shopify , commercetools. BigCommerce, Logiwa and Aries Solutions. He was also integral in helping to launch the first MCP server for order management, and advanced its AI-native orchestration capabilities.“Commerce is changing faster than the systems that power it,” said Goetsch. “AI, marketplaces, and social platforms are multiplying how orders start. Our mission at Pipe17 is to unify commerce after the buy button. We’re bringing order to every order by eliminating the operational complexity that has historically held back growth.”As President, Goetsch will also oversee several new initiatives focused on interoperability and modern commerce infrastructure, deepening Pipe17’s role in shaping the operational infrastructure of agentic commerce.“The future of commerce belongs to companies that can connect, automate, and adapt instantly,” added Afshar. “Kelly’s vision and leadership will ensure Pipe17 stays at the center of that transformation.”About Pipe17Pipe17 is the AI-Native Order Operations Platform that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across commerce channels, marketplaces, ERPs and fulfillment partners. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuths, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial, and Ryder eliminate operational chaos, accelerate time-to-market and scale profitably. Learn more at www.pipe17.com

