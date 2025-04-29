Unstoppable Motion: Kinimatic Taps Pipe17 to Supercharge Connected Logistics

Pipe17 to Provide Omnichannel Order Operations for 4PL Company’s Growing Network of 200+ Fulfillment Centers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, a leading AI-native composable Order Operations solution for brands, retailers, 3PLs, and wholesalers, announced that Kinimatic, a leading Logistics-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform, has selected Pipe17 as their order operations partner. This collaboration will enhance Kinimatic's platform capabilities, providing seamless connectivity, AI-powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility of order flow to all their customers.With over 200 warehousing locations and 200 million square feet of logistics capacity across the U.S. and Canada, Kinimatic offers brands, 3PLs, and operators a unified platform to manage inventory, fulfillment, and last mile delivery with unparalleled control.With Pipe17, Kinimatic can now offer the following benefits to their customers:*Plug-and-play connectivity to more than 400 ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouse management systems and back office applications.*Real-time visibility into the status of orders, fulfillments, inventory, exceptions, and much more*Seamless order-to-fulfillment orchestration and omnichannel inventory updates*Intelligent AI-driven automation for faster customer onboarding and lower operational costs*Elimination of manual processes reducing the number of errors, support tickets, and improving resolution times“We’re vocal champions of being pre-integrated—not because it’s convenient, but because it helps our customers scale faster and smarter,” said Kris Kellaway, President | Co-Founder Kinimatic. “This partnership is about giving operators bandwidth back to focus on growth—not technical plumbing.”Joint customers will benefit from accelerated onboarding, automated workflows, enhanced inventory visibility, optimized inventory placement, and reduced final mile costs—all achieved with minimal internal effort.“Our mission at Pipe17 has always been to make commerce operations seamless and scalable,” said Mo Afshar, CEO and Co-Founder at Pipe17. “This collaboration with Kinimatic exemplifies how our innovative approach to order operations can redefine what's possible in modern logistics.”This partnership represents a synergy between Kinimatic's automation and control capabilities and Pipe17's order operations capabilities, paving the way for a more intelligent, connected, and infinitely scalable supply chain.Additionally Pipe17 has published a connector to Kinimatic and it is available to all Pipe17 customers.About KinimaticKinimatic is a technology-driven 4PL warehousing and distribution provider built for today’s fast-moving supply chains. We connect shippers to a nationwide network of warehousing and logistics partners through a single, integrated platform—eliminating complexity and enabling speed, flexibility, and intelligence across the distribution process.Our platform brings together all warehouse providers into one unified system, delivering real-time visibility, automation, business intelligence, and rapid integration capabilities. Whether you’re scaling ecommerce fulfillment, transloading, or retail distribution, Kinimatic makes it possible to adapt quickly and execute efficiently.With Kinimatic, shippers take a modern, flexible approach to warehousing—backed by technology, data, and a robust national network. Learn more at www.kinimatic.com About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers, and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI-powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment, and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs, and keep their promises to their customers.

