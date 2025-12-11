Submit Release
Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Graduates Two Participants

On December 4, 2025, the Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Adult Drug Court held a graduation ceremony at the Dawson County District Court in Lexington, with Judge Michael Piccolo presiding.  The graduates brought their families with them to celebrate this great achievement. Both graduates thanked the team, their families, and the other participants for being with them along the way and for not giving up on them.

This milestone marks the successful completion of a rigorous program that integrates comprehensive substance use treatment, regular judicial supervision, and community-based support. Graduates have demonstrated sustained progress through a minimum 18-month commitment to their recovery and rehabilitation.

Nebraska’s Problem-Solving Courts, including the Midwest Nebraska Problem-Solving Court, operate through a collaborative team approach involving the judiciary, prosecution, defense, law enforcement, employment specialists, and treatment providers. These courts emphasize accountability, recovery, and reintegration through structured and individualized programming.

Jennifer Howerter, Midwest Nebraska Problem Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 308-746-1913           email: jennifer.howerter@nejudicial.gov

