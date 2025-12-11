Courts Step into the Classroom: Judges Shape Nebraska’s Mock Trial Success

Judges from across Nebraska played a starring role in this year’s Judge Lyle Strom High School Mock Trial competition, beginning with the top two teams in the state being coached by members of the judiciary. Duchesne Academy, the 2025 state champion, was coached by sitting Judge Stefanie Martinez, while the runner-up, Wayne High School, was coached by retired Judge Robert Ensz. Also assisting the top two teams were Duchesne attorney coaches Mark Laughlin and Rick Jeffries, and Wayne attorney coach Sandy Brown.

The championship round, held in Papillion at the Sarpy County Courthouse, was presided over by Douglas County Court Judge Tom Harmon, with performance judging by Attorneys Steve Gealy of Lincoln, Jason Ausman of Omaha, Mandy Gruhlkey of Omaha, and Kim Hawekotte of Omaha. Their work represented only a small portion of the extensive involvement of the legal community that supports the statewide Mock Trial Program each year.

Whether serving as judges, attorney coaches, banquet presenters, or program mentors, members of the judiciary from all levels of Nebraska’s court system volunteered their time for the 2025 program. The program is organized and operated by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation utilizing judges, attorneys, and teachers from every corner of the State.

Among the most visible judicial volunteers at the state finals were:

Judge George Thompson, who served as host for the state championship. His responsibilities included securing courtrooms, jury rooms, and conference space for the judges’ orientation. Thompson also announced the honorable mention teams following Round Three before revealing the two finalists competing for the state title.

Judge Tom Harmon, who not only presided over the final round but also represented the court system at the Mock Trial Recognition Banquet—where he joined students in the spirited and often raucous mock trial trivia contest. (Harmon is also the Region 10 Coordinator.)

Judge Todd Hutton, who mentored student news reporters ahead of their writing competition. Hutton used the opportunity to explain the structure of the legal system and emphasize balanced, ethical reporting to students who may one day become members of Nebraska’s media.

Outside of the state championship, judges and attorneys from across Nebraska dedicated their time to organizing, hosting, and judging regional competitions. Their commitment to law-related education—offered entirely on a volunteer basis—is deeply valued by students, teachers, and the broader legal community.

In addition to Judges Martinez and Ensz, judge-coaches during the 2025 season included Judge Larry Welch with Conestoga High School, Judge Al Corey with Grand Island Central Catholic, Retired Judge Teresa Luther with Doniphan Trumbull, and Judge David Bargen with Norris High School. Each judge-coach invests countless hours teaching students courtroom procedure, case strategy, and the fundamentals of the legal system.

2025 Regional Coordinators were:

Region 1 – Judge Leo Dobrovolny & Judge Kris Mickey

Region 2 – Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick & Attorney Lindsay Pedersen

Region 3 – Judge Patrick Heng, District Court Bailiff Nichole Lawson & Courtroom Clerk Mikaela Starr

Region 4 – Judge Mark Kozisek

Region 5 – Judge John Rademacher, Attorneys Coy Clark & Ben Shanahan

Region 6 – Judge Donna Taylor & Attorney Hanna Knox Jensen

Region 7 – Judge Jason Doele & Judge Denise Kracl

Region 8 – Judge Jodi Nelson

Region 9 – Sarpy County Public Defender Todd West

Region 10 – Judge Thomas Harmon

Photos:

Lincoln attorney Steve Gealy, Bar Foundation Executive Director Doris Huffman, and Judge George Thompson present certificates and trophies to mock trial teams competing in the state finals.

Judge Tom Harmon takes a break during mock trial finals allowing performance judges to tally scores.