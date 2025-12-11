Two Participants Graduate from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

On December 8, 2025, two participants graduated from the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. Judge David Bargen presided over the ceremony. A former Drug Court graduate, now a college student pursuing a degree in drug and alcohol counseling, served as the keynote speaker and shared an inspirational message with the graduates.

This ceremony marks a significant milestone, representing the completion of an intensive program focused on comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability.

Also honored during the event was Gage County Attorney Roger Harris, who is set to retire at the end of the month. Harris was one of the original members of the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court team when it was established in 2007 and helped develop its initial set of policies.

Drug Court programs span a minimum of 20 months, during which participants gain the skills necessary to build healthy, productive lives free from substance use. By combining a holistic approach to treatment with rigorous oversight, Drug Courts aim to empower individuals and support long-term rehabilitation.

Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team approach within the existing court structure. These courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. They promote public safety and support participant success through validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-711411 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Graduate Rylee, Judge David Bargen, and Graduate Jeremy.