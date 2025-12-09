Austin Agency Donates High-Performance Website to Help Generation SERVE Expand Youth Volunteering Across Central Texas

Intellibright has donated a new website for Generation SERVE, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering children and teens through hands-on community service.

We’re proud to support their growth with a performance-driven website that helps mobilize more volunteers and expand their impact across Central Texas.” — Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellibright , a performance-driven digital marketing agency based in Austin, has donated the full design and development of a new website for Generation SERVE , a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering children and teens through hands-on community service.The pro bono project is designed to help Generation SERVE serve more families, support more nonprofit partners, and grow the next generation of community leaders. The website was donated at no cost to the nonprofit.Generation SERVE connects children, teens, and families with meaningful volunteer opportunities that build empathy, leadership, and civic responsibility at an early age.The launch of the new, faster, conversion-optimized website delivered immediate results during Family Volunteer Day 2025. Presented by H-E-B and hosted at St. Edward's University, the event saw Intellibright serve as a main sponsor as Generation SERVE filled volunteer spots faster than ever before. Families registered at a higher rate, participation increased, and awareness for year-round service opportunities expanded across Central Texas.“What Generation SERVE does for youth and families is more than admirable,” said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright. “They’re building community and future leaders through real-world service. Their human-centered mission aligns deeply with our values at Intellibright. We’re proud to support their growth with a performance-driven website that helps mobilize more volunteers and expand their impact across Central Texas.”The new website is expected to significantly increase accessibility for families and improve visibility for volunteer opportunities across the region. By removing technical and financial barriers, Generation SERVE can redirect more resources toward programming and nonprofit support rather than infrastructure costs.“At its core, this project is about impact,” said Ron R. Browning, Intellibright CEO, “We believe in using our skills to build something that creates real opportunity for kids. Investing in future leaders is one of the highest-return investments any community can make.”The new Generation SERVE website is now live and open for families, teens, and nonprofit partners seeking volunteer support.For more information, please contact press@intellibright.com.About IntellibrightIntellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services , including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.About Generation SERVEGeneration SERVE is a Central Texas youth volunteering nonprofit organization that creates pathways for meaningful community engagement at every age, fostering a lifelong commitment to service. Through our structured programs and diverse service opportunities, we empower young people and teen volunteers to become active community participants. To learn more about volunteering or partnering with Generation SERVE, visit their website.

