PRET Advanced Materials, LLC expands Florence County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – PRET Advanced Materials, LLC (PRET), a leading advanced materials company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Florence County. The company’s $18.5 million investment will create 74 new jobs.

Headquartered in Johnsonville, PRET is one of the leading compounders and suppliers of thermoplastic resins in North America. The company’s South Carolina facility has operated continuously since 1955.

PRET is adding new equipment and improvements to its facility, located at 520 Kingsburg Highway in Johnsonville, to meet demand for new products.

Operations are expected to be online by 2027. Individuals interested in joining the PRET team should contact Stephanie Wisnom (843-386-8261).

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Florence County to assist with the costs of road improvements.

QUOTES

“PRET Advanced Materials is proud to announce the expansion of its capabilities at our Johnsonville facility. This continued strong growth reflects PRET’s confidence in both our people and our long-standing relationship with Florence County and the state of South Carolina.” -PRET Advanced Materials CEO Alex Zhou

“PRET Advanced Materials’ $18.5 million investment is a testament to the company’s commitment to South Carolina. We are grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will create in the Florence County community and look forward to strengthening our partnership with PRET in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With an expansion that will create 74 new jobs, PRET Advanced Materials continues having a strong impact in the Florence County community. We are thrilled to see a company with such a longstanding legacy in our state continuing to find success. Congratulations on this exciting announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to acknowledge the value that PRET Advanced Materials brings to our community. This $18.5 million dollar investment is projected to create 74 new jobs in southern Florence County. We commend their commitment to both their customers and their workforce. Florence County is delighted to have PRET’s compounding facility and state-of-the-art research and development center located in Johnsonville, South Carolina.” -Florence County Council Chairman William Schofield

FIVE FAST FACTS