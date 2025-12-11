Gov. Henry McMaster Unveils Updated State Water Plan to Guide Long-term Protection of Water Resources

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) Director Myra Reece today presented the updated South Carolina State Water Plan. Developed at the governor's direction by SCDES and the WaterSC Water Resources Working Group (WaterSC) and other key contributors from across the state, the updated plan focuses on the sustainable management of water resources as South Carolina experiences record-breaking economic and population growth.

"South Carolina's booming population and record-breaking economic development have brought new demands on our water system, and it is our responsibility to ensure our water resources remain secure," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This updated State Water Plan provides a clear, long-term strategy for maintaining reliable water supplies over the next 50 years. I am confident in the work SCDES and WaterSC have done to ensure South Carolina is prepared to meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

To help ensure water resources are managed in the best interest of all South Carolinians, Gov. Henry McMaster proactively established WaterSC in September 2024 to unite key stakeholders — including those from farming and agriculture, public drinking water, energy, industry, tourism, forestry, conservation, academia, and more — to provide necessary input to the state’s water plan.

Executive Order 2024-22, which established WaterSC, required SCDES to submit an updated State Water Plan to the Governor’s Office by Dec. 31, 2025 — a goal the agency achieved on Dec. 11 and announced with Governor McMaster at the Statehouse. The plan is available at des.sc.gov/WaterSC.

The State Water Plan is a data-driven report that captures input from WaterSC participants and other key stakeholders. It focuses on topics such as water demand by sector, water availability assessments, drought response preparations, and conceptual considerations for water policies. The plan focuses on ensuring water availability for all water users for the next 50 years.

Key takeaways and concepts of the plan are summarized in Our Water Future: The Leadership Guide to South Carolina’s Water Plan.

"The updated State Water Plan isn’t just a report — it’s a roadmap that prepares us for growth, protects us in times of drought, and safeguards the water resources that sustain our way of life," said Myra Reece, SCDES Director and Chair of WaterSC. "While South Carolina’s water resources are abundant, they are not limitless. If we continue to plan wisely and collaboratively, we will have the water we need to support our residents and economy for generations to come."

This is the third version of the South Carolina State Water Plan. The previous two versions, developed in 1998 and updated in 2004, were written by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which was responsible for water planning activities prior to the establishment of SCDES in 2024.

The state’s eight River Basin Councils contributed data, technical analysis, and modeling to support the updated plan. Additionally, considerable input was received during the public comment period for the draft water plan, all of which was reviewed by water plan development staff. As part of the planning process, six public listening sessions were held throughout the state over the past several months to engage and inform residents about the importance of water planning and sustainable use.

"The State Water Plan is a living document that will evolve to reflect the latest data and information, and the public will have continued opportunities to engage in plan updates and provide future comments," said Director Reece. "While we achieved this important milestone for sustainable water use and protection, there is still work to be done as more and more people and businesses call South Carolina home. Our work to protect South Carolina’s water resources will continue."

To learn more, visit des.sc.gov/WaterSC.