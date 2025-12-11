EnSoftek, Inc. Announces Acquisition of EnSoftek Private Limited Through Strategic Foreign Direct Investment

EnSoftek, Inc., a leading provider of innovative Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Health IT solutions, today announced the acquisition.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnSoftek, Inc., a leading provider of innovative Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Health IT solutions, today announced the acquisition of EnSoftek Private Limited, based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, through a significant Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This strategic move strengthens EnSoftek’s global operating model and accelerates its vision for expanded innovation, delivery excellence, and growth.The investment reinforces EnSoftek, Inc.’s confidence in the Indian technology ecosystem and the exceptional capabilities of its local talent base. Funds will be used to expand infrastructure, grow the workforce, and advance research and development initiatives. These enhancements will empower EnSoftek Private Limited to deliver a broader range of services with increased efficiency, scalability, and technical depth.“This investment represents a major milestone in EnSoftek’s global strategy,” said Ramana Reddy, President & CEO, EnSoftek, Inc. “India continues to be a critical hub for innovation and delivery excellence. By strengthening our operations in Hyderabad, we are better positioned to accelerate product innovation, expand our EHR capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our customers across the Health and Human Services sector.”As part of its global expansion strategy, EnSoftek, Inc. aims to deepen operational integration between its corporate entities and enhance its ability to support larger, more complex projects. The acquisition creates a more resilient global framework that will enable EnSoftek to take on enterprise-scale EHR and health IT initiatives with greater speed and effectiveness.About EnSoftek, Inc.EnSoftek, Inc. is a global technology company providing a comprehensive suite of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Health IT solutions for public, private, and non-profit Health and Human Services organizations. Its AI-enabled EHR platform supports community behavioral health, public health, and human services agencies by improving patient outcomes, optimizing workflows, integrating billing (RCM), and enabling advanced data interoperability. EnSoftek helps organizations deliver cost-effective, compliant, and high-quality care.Media ContactEnSoftek, Inc.Email: info@ensoftek.comWebsite: www.ensoftek.com

