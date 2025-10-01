DrCloudEHR Selected by Trellus to Support Chicago's Refugee and Immigrant Communities

This partnership will provide Trellus with a robust, integrated platform to streamline its clinical, administrative, and financial operations.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrCloudEHR , a premier purpose-built Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for behavioral health, today announced it has been selected by Trellus, a non-profit organization with deep roots in Chicago's refugee and immigrant communities. This partnership will provide Trellus with a robust, integrated platform to streamline its clinical, administrative, and financial operations.Founded over 45 years ago as Asian Human Services, Trellus has a long, successful history of providing essential community services and removing barriers to life opportunities for families from all over the world. As a provider focused on serving a diverse population, Trellus required an EHR solution with powerful capabilities to support its unique workflows and data management needs.DrCloudEHR's proven ability to handle complex data integrations seamlessly was a key differentiator in the selection process. The platform's capability to interface with the Illinois Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) for batch registration and to manage batch uploads for IM+CANS assessments and the Illinois Collaborative Registrations was a critical factor in securing the partnership."We are honored to partner with Trellus and support their vital mission in the Chicago community," said Ramana Reddy, CEO of Ensoftek, the company behind DrCloudEHR. "Trellus's commitment to providing a social safety net for vulnerable populations is truly inspiring. Our platform's ability to handle complex integrations and data management was a perfect fit for their needs, and we are proud to provide a solution that will help them continue their life-changing work more efficiently."This partnership underscores DrCloudEHR's commitment to providing a purpose-built EHR that not only meets the clinical demands of behavioral health but also solves the unique operational and data challenges faced by organizations serving diverse and specific community needs.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR is an AI-powered digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks.DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com Media Contact:Al LechnerGeneral Manageralechner@ensoftek.com

