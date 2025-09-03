DrCloudEHR Selected by Vitality Unlimited, Nevada's Leading CCBHC Provider

DrCloudEHR, a premier purpose-built Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution for behavioral health, today announced it has been selected by Vitality Unlimited

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrCloudEHR , a premier purpose-built Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution for behavioral health, today announced it has been selected by Vitality Unlimited, a non-profit organization with four Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) across Nevada. This partnership will provide Vitality Unlimited with a robust, integrated platform to streamline its clinical, administrative, and financial operations.Vitality Unlimited has a long and successful history of providing essential community services, from substance use treatment to mental health care. As one of the first providers in Nevada to adopt the CCBHC model in 2017, Vitality has grown to four locations, requiring an EHR solution specifically designed to manage the complexities of this model. DrCloudEHR's purpose-built design, with its deep understanding of CCBHC standards and integrated workflows, made it the ideal choice to support Vitality's expanded service offerings and operational demands."We are honored to welcome Vitality Unlimited into the DrCloudEHR family," said Ramana Reddy, CEO of Ensoftek, the company behind DrCloudEHR. "Vitality is an incredible organization with a rich history of serving the community, and its commitment to the CCBHC model is truly inspiring. This partnership is a perfect fit, as our platform was built to help organizations like Vitality not only meet but exceed the rigorous demands of integrated care. We are excited to support them in their mission to provide high-quality services to the residents of Nevada."DrCloudEHR will provide Vitality Unlimited with the configurable workflows, advanced compliance support, and real-time dashboards necessary to manage its multi-site operations effectively. This partnership underscores DrCloudEHR's commitment to providing solutions that allow behavioral health organizations to reduce administrative burden and focus on delivering life-changing care to their clients.About Vitality UnlimitedFounded in 1971, Vitality Unlimited has grown from a single outpatient office to a social safety net serving the state of Nevada. The organization's Vitality Integrated Programs (VIP) umbrella reflects its broadened scope, with CCBHCs in Elko, Carson City, Dayton, and Reno.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHRDrCloudEHR is an AI-powered digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks. DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.