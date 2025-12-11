IL Senate Candidate Chlebek Renews Property Tax Referendum Call After Florida Move

Casey Chlebek Candidate for US Senate (IL-R)

As DeSantis Pushes 2026 Ballot Initiative, Illinois Senate Candidate Says 'If Florida Can Do It, So Can We'

Illinois families are losing their homes to tax foreclosure, seniors are being robbed of their equity, and Springfield just shrugs.” — Casey Chlebek, Candidate for US Senate (IL-R)

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis advances his proposal to eliminate property taxes on primary residences through a 2026 ballot initiative, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Casey Chlebek is calling on Illinois leaders to pursue similar reforms and place an advisory referendum on the state's 2026 ballot."Governor DeSantis just proved this isn't a pipe dream—it's a serious reform movement with real momentum," Chlebek said. "Florida is putting this question directly to voters in 2026. Illinois should do the same."In September, Chlebek called on the Illinois General Assembly and Governor Pritzker to place a statewide advisory referendum on the 2026 ballot , asking voters whether the state should pursue abolishing property taxes on primary residences. With Florida's Republican governor and legislature moving forward with a constitutional amendment for the same election cycle, Chlebek says Illinois should consider taking similar action.Florida's ProposalGovernor DeSantis announced last week that Florida will ask voters in November 2026 to approve a constitutional amendment eliminating property taxes on homesteaded properties. The proposal requires 60% voter approval and includes protections for school funding and law enforcement.DeSantis has been presenting the case across Florida since March, arguing that property taxes function as government rent on homes and that Florida families need relief from rising property tax bills.His plan includes:- Complete elimination of non-school property taxes on primary residences- Interim relief through $1,000 rebate checks for homeowners in December 2025- Revenue replacement through spending reforms and alternative funding sources- A phased implementation to ensure fiscal stabilityComparing State Property Tax RatesAccording to national data, Illinois has the highest effective property tax rate in the nation, while Florida ranks outside the top 20 states for property tax burden."We have a significant property tax challenge in Illinois," Chlebek said. "Florida's taxes are lower than ours, yet they're moving forward with this proposal. Illinois families deserve the same opportunity to weigh in on this issue."Since 2019, more than 1,000 Cook County residents—including 125 seniors—have lost homes worth $108 million over $2.3 million in tax debts, with the difference retained by government entities and private investors. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this practice unconstitutional in 2023.National Property Tax Reform EffortsFlorida joins several other states exploring property tax relief or elimination. Republican leaders in Texas, Kansas, Montana, and Pennsylvania have advanced various property tax proposals. Several states have reformed their laws following the Supreme Court's 2023 Tyler v. Hennepin County decision regarding home equity retention in tax foreclosures.Chlebek noted that DeSantis and the Florida legislature have found common ground on moving forward with property tax reform despite divisions on other issues.Proposed Illinois Advisory ReferendumChlebek is calling for Illinois to place a statewide advisory referendum on the November 2026 ballot with the following question:"Shall the State of Illinois pursue the abolition of property taxes on primary residences and replace them with alternative funding for schools, police, fire, and local services?"While advisory referendums are non-binding—as local governments control property taxes under the Illinois Constitution—such a measure would provide voter input to state lawmakers considering constitutional reform and revenue replacement strategies."Florida is putting this question to voters," Chlebek said. "Illinois should do the same. Let the people have a voice on this issue." Chlebek's Property Tax Freedom Plan is outlined as the first pillar of his MAGNA Agenda (Make America the Greatest Nation Again) platform, which proposes eliminating property tax burden on primary residences while maintaining funding for essential services through federal tax reform and alternative revenue sources.Casey Chlebek, a business leader and public policy advocate, has declared his intention to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Illinois. His MAGNA Agenda—Make America the Greatest Nation Again—includes seven policy pillars focused on tax reform and economic policy.For more information, visit www.CaseyForSenate.com

