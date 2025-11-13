Polish Immigrant Shakes Up Illinois GOP Primary with Promise to Abolish Property Taxes

Casey Chlebek, Polish immigrant and business leader, announces his qualification for the 2026 Illinois Republican Senate primary ballot

Grassroots-funded outsider vows to refuse Senate salary and defend the American Dream from over-taxation.

I came to this country with nothing but faith and determination. This country gave me everything. Now I want to give back—to protect the American Dream from being taxed away.” — Casey Chlebek

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casey Chlebek , a Polish-born entrepreneur and community leader, has officially qualified for the 2026 U.S. Senate Republican Primary, bringing an outsider’s message of tax freedom and authentic leadership to what many are calling Illinois’s most open Senate race in decades.With longtime Senator Dick Durbin retiring after 28 years, the seat is open for the first time since 1996—creating a rare opportunity for new leadership in one of the nation’s highest-taxed states.“I came to this country with nothing but faith and determination,” Chlebek said. “This country gave me everything. Now I want to give back—to protect the American Dream from being taxed away.”An Outsider’s Vision for Illinois FamiliesChlebek’s campaign is powered entirely by small-dollar donations from everyday Illinoisans—not establishment donors or self-funding millionaires. He has also pledged to refuse his Senate salary if elected, following President Trump’s example of service over self-interest.“I’m not running for a paycheck,” Chlebek said. “I’m running for a purpose to serve people and help hardworking families.”A successful business owner who immigrated during the Cold War, Chlebek built C&J Realty Management Inc. from the ground up. He also served as President of the Polish American Congress – Illinois Division and was active in American civic organizations, including serving as the Commodore of the Illinois Yacht Club. His life story—a former engineer who fled communism to pursue freedom—forms the foundation of his campaign.“In Poland, no one loses their home to taxes,” he said. “Here in Illinois, thousands of families—especially seniors and minorities—are losing their homes over property taxes. That’s not ownership—it’s bondage.”The Property Tax Freedom PlanAt the heart of Chlebek’s platform is his signature Property Tax Freedom Plan, which would begin first with bringing property taxes relief to the most vulnerable, including seniors, veterans, disabled Americans, and first-time homeowners while protecting essential local services such as schools, police, and fire departments.Under the plan, the federal government would provide interim solutions like targeted tax credits and voluntary block-grant partnerships with states to replace lost revenue through alternative sources—to ensure no disruption to public services currently funded by current property tax programs.“Politicians have promised property-tax relief for decades,” Chlebek said. “I’m promising property-tax freedom for all Americans.”Illinois homeowners currently face the highest effective property-tax rate in the nation. Since 2019, more than 1,000 Cook County homeowners—including more than 125 seniors—have lost homes worth $108 million in home equity for combined tax debts of just $2.3 million. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled such practices unconstitutional in 2023's Tyler v. Hennepin County, yet Illinois has failed to reform its laws.“That’s legalized theft,” Chlebek said. “You can pay off your mortgage and still lose your home if you fall behind on taxes. I’m the only candidate with a clear, constitutional plan to end this immoral practice.”MAGNA: A Bold Tax Reform AgendaThe Property Tax Freedom Plan is the first pillar of Chlebek’s broader MAGNA Agenda — Making America the Greatest Nation Again, a seven-point blueprint to restore dignity, ownership, and opportunity for American families.In addition to abolishing property taxes, MAGNA proposes:Eliminating federal taxes on Social Security and qualified retirement incomeA five-year tax holiday for new small businessesFree prescription drugs for seniors, veterans, and the disabledTax-free status for individuals under 23 (26 for full-time students or if married)“This isn’t about left or right—it’s about right and wrong. It’s about doing the right thing for the people,” Chlebek said. “These aren’t tweaks around the edges. This is a revolution in how government serves families instead of burdening them.”Escaping Communism for the American DreamBorn in Czarny Dunajec, Poland, Chlebek immigrated to the United States during the Cold War seeking freedom and opportunity denied under communist rule. He earned a degree in engineering and computer science, built a career in real estate, and has spent decades serving Illinois’s Polish-American community through civic and cultural leadership.“I came to America because I believed in what this country stands for—freedom, opportunity, and the right to build something and actually own it,” Chlebek said. “I’m running for Senate to make sure that promise is still here for the next generation and generations to come.”About Casey ChlebekCasey Chlebek is a businessman, community leader, and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois. Born in Poland and raised under communist oppression, he legally immigrated to America during the Cold War and built a successful business career. He has previously served as President of the Polish American Congress – Illinois Division, was active in American civic organizations, including serving as the Commodore of the Illinois Yacht Club and founded C&J Realty Management Inc. His MAGNA Agenda (Making America the Greatest Nation Again) focuses on tax reform, property-rights protection, and restoring opportunity for American families.# # #

