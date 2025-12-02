IL U.S. Senate Hopeful Casey Chlebek Unveils Five-Year Federal Tax Holiday for New Small Businesses

Casey Chlebek Candidate for US Senate (IL-R)

“If you’re willing to bet on yourself, America should bet on you—not tax you into failure,” Chlebek says

Small businesses are the backbone of America—but Washington has made it harder than ever to take a risk, build something, and succeed.” — Casey Chlebek, Candidate for US Senate (IL-R)

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Small Business Saturday barely in the rearview mirror, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Casey Chlebek today announced a bold economic proposal designed to reverse Illinois's entrepreneurial exodus: a Five-Year Federal Tax Holiday for New Small Businesses, with automatic extensions for ventures launched in underserved or high-poverty areas.The plan—part of Pillar Five of Chlebek’s MAGNA Agenda (Make America the Greatest Nation Again)—would exempt new small businesses from federal income taxes during their first five years of operation, giving them time to stabilize, hire employees, and grow without punitive early-stage tax burdens.“Small businesses don’t need another handout—they need Washington to get out of the way,” Chlebek said. “If you have the courage to start something in this country, the government shouldn’t punish you for trying. My plan gives entrepreneurs the freedom to stand, grow, and succeed.”A Plan to Revive Local Economies—and Illinois’s Entrepreneurial FutureUnder the proposal, newly registered small businesses earning under $5 million annually would pay 0% federal income tax for their first five taxable years. Businesses opened in high-poverty ZIP codes, rural distressed counties, Opportunity Zones, and other underserved communities would automatically receive a seven-year tax holiday.Chlebek, a business owner himself, noted that Illinois has lost more than 63,000 small businesses since 2020—one of the steepest declines in the Midwest.“From Peoria to Rockford to southern Illinois, I hear the same thing: people want to work, build, and contribute—but the cost of opening a business has become impossible,” Chlebek said. “My plan unleashes local entrepreneurship and puts opportunity back into the hands of ordinary Americans—where it belongs.”Key Features of the Small Business Tax Freedom Plan– Five-Year Federal Income Tax Holiday: 0% federal income tax for new small businesses (with a seven-year extension for high-need communities).– Simple, Streamlined Filing: A one-page annual federal filing for qualifying businesses.– Reinvestment Incentive: A federal tax credit for owners who reinvest early profits into hiring, equipment, training, or expansion.– Voluntary State Partnerships: Matching grants for states and counties that reduce local fees and streamline permitting for start-ups.– No Loopholes for Corporations: Revenue caps and ownership rules prevent large corporations, subsidiaries, and chains from exploiting the program.Economic Impact: A Boost for Jobs and Local GrowthAccording to analyses referenced by the campaign, early-stage federal tax relief can stimulate significant economic activity—especially in states like Illinois with high regulatory and tax burdens. Independent estimates suggest the plan could:– Stimulate $85–100 billion in annual economic growth*– Create 300,000–450,000 new jobs nationwide*– Revitalize declining main streets, rural towns, and immigrant-owned business corridors– Restore economic stability in communities losing population to lower-tax states“Small businesses are the backbone of America—but Washington has made it harder than ever to take a risk, build something, and succeed,” Chlebek said. “This plan puts working Americans first and restores the dignity that comes from ownership, independence, and hard work.”Part of a Broader Economic VisionThe Small Business Tax Freedom Plan is the fifth pillar of Chlebek’s MAGNA Agenda, which includes:– Abolishing property taxes through federal-state partnerships– Ending federal taxation of Social Security benefits– Eliminating IRS taxes on retirement income– No federal taxes for Americans under 23 (or under 26 for full-time students and married couples)– Free prescription drugs for seniors, disabled Americans, and veterans– Restoring dignity through work, ownership, and responsible governmentChlebek says these reforms draw from his own immigrant experience, having arrived in the United States from Poland during the Cold War with “nothing but hope, a work ethic, and a belief in the American Dream.”“I came to America with a suitcase and an opportunity,” Chlebek said. “Entrepreneurs are not asking for special treatment—just a fair chance. My plan gives them that chance.”About Casey ChlebekCasey Chlebek is a business leader, engineer, and proud Polish-American who immigrated to the United States during the Cold War. He is running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois to restore economic freedom, rebuild American strength, and empower hardworking families through his MAGNA Agenda.*Source Note for Economic Impact EstimatesThe campaign’s economic impact estimates for the Small Business Tax Freedom Plan—$85–100 billion in annual GDP growth and 300,000–450,000 new jobs—are based on applying widely used federal fiscal multipliers from the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) to baseline small-business revenue and formation data from the U.S. Treasury and Census Bureau.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.