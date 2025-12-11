Two Washington residents charged with alleged unlawful take and waste of a bull moose in North Idaho

According to investigative reports, the bull moose was killed around 11 a.m. on Nov. 25. On Nov. 26, Fish and Game conservation officers received a tip from a concerned neighbor who reported that the men had acted suspiciously when discussing the moose. Officers responded quickly and contacted the men at the scene, where they found the individuals in possession of a Washington moose tag but no Idaho moose tag. Officers also discovered the carcass only partially quartered, with the hide still intact more than 24 hours after the animal was killed.

The moose was transported to a local meat processor for examination. It was determined that none of the meat was salvageable and that the animal had been entirely wasted.

Because the case remains active and the defendants have only been charged at this time, no additional information is available. Further details will be released upon the case’s conclusion.

Fish and Game thanks the public for remaining vigilant and reporting potential wildlife crimes. Public involvement plays a vital role in helping preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage Idaho’s fish and wildlife.

Anyone who observes or has information about any wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999 or report information online.

Citizens Against Poaching monetary rewards may be available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly aids in identifying involved parties and leads to charges being filed.