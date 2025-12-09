It’s a bike! It’s a plane! It’s a… llama?...... carrying fish?

Typically, fish are stocked from hatchery vehicles ranging in size from pick-up trucks outfitted with small fish tanks all the way up to semi-trucks capable of transporting millions of fish at a time. Staff take into consideration road and trail access, trail use restrictions, past stocking records, the species, size, and number of fish planning to be stocked, time of year, weather conditions, personnel availability, and cost before deciding how and when to stock fish in each location. At locations where staff are unable to access the waterbody with a hatchery truck, we have a variety of alternative fish-stocking methods available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.