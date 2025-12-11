Idaho Fish and Game's Frank C. Jones (King Hill) access site in the Magic Valley Region to reopen Dec. 13
Idaho Fish and Game’s Frank C. Jones King Hill fishing and boating access site has been closed since Oct. 20 while crews have been completing necessary upgrades to the parking area. The closure has been part of an ongoing effort to enhance fishing and boating access for anglers and other recreational users.
During the project, crews have regraded and resurfaced the parking lot, installed new parking delineations, and enhanced vehicle and trailer maneuverability.
