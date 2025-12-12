Zevo Partners with Tensor to Deploy Personal Robocars on World’s First Decentralized, Peer-to-peer AV/EV Sharing Network

Tensor x Zevo

First-of-its-kind Integration Adds Tensor Robocars to Mobility Platform Designed to Help Everyone Participate in — not be Pushed out of — the Autonomous Future

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zevo, the leading decentralized, peer-to-peer EV/AV sharing platform, announces a strategic partnership with Tensor, developer of the world’s first Level-4 personal autonomous vehicle. The collaboration will introduce Tensor’s autonomous-capable vehicles into Zevo’s network — which now sees more than five million clean miles per month across major U.S. markets.Under the agreement, Zevo will purchase from Tensor up to 100 vehicles as the first phase that will be deployed on Zevo’s platform. Tensor’s vehicles are built from the factory with advanced autonomy capabilities, making them well-suited for the high-utilization environments that Zevo supports. By entering Zevo’s real-world, daily-use ecosystem, Tensor gains more exposure to diverse routes, driving patterns and customer interactions. This level of high-mileage use provides valuable insight into hardware performance, software behavior and overall customer experience — offering a practical path for showcasing and refining next-generation autonomous capability in real environments.For Zevo, the partnership reflects the company’s belief that the next era of EV and AV mobility should be open to everyone — not controlled by a few vertically integrated players. The platform was built to democratize access and earnings, providing independent operators, micro-entrepreneurs and everyday drivers a path to participate in the future of autonomous mobility. Over time, Zevo envisions a model that includes shared and fractional AV ownership, allowing anyone to put advanced vehicles to work generating income — even as traditional driving jobs evolve.“Zevo was built for the future of mobility — electric, decentralized and increasingly, autonomous,” said Hebron Sher, Co-Founder and CEO of Zevo. “And as autonomy scales, we believe people should have a chance to own a piece of it, not be pushed out of it. Partnering with Tensor and adding its best-in-class robocars onto our platform validates the infrastructure we’ve spent years developing — and pushes forward our vision of an AV future that’s open, participatory and shaped by the people who use it every day.”“Tensor’s vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence — a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom and autonomy,” said Hugo Fozzati, Chief Business Officer of Tensor who leads this partnership. “For us, this partnership with Zevo is not only just a batch sale of our vehicles, but also enables individuals and micro-entrepreneurs to participate and profit from AV business in this AI era.”For Zevo users, the partnership introduces access to one of the most advanced EV and autonomy-capable products on the market today, offering a glimpse of how next-generation vehicles perform in everyday, high-usage scenarios. Tensor — a ten-year-old company that publicly launched its consumer-facing brand in August 2025 — has spent the past decade developing the vehicle architecture, safety systems and software stack behind its personal robocar. Integrating these vehicles into Zevo’s network brings that technology into real-world circulation through familiar, practical use cases.Zevo’s platform — built in-house with contactless access, geo-fenced pickup and integrated insurance — provides a turnkey environment for deploying Tensor vehicles into real customer use without manual handoffs or new infrastructure. Both Zevo and Tensor have expansion plans across additional U.S. markets, with international growth also on the horizon.About ZevoZevo is the world’s first peer-to-peer EV/AV sharing marketplace, enabling electric vehicle owners to rent out their cars through a 100% contactless platform. With geo-fenced pickups, unified access control, integrated commercial insurance and strong in-house engineering, Zevo makes EV access easier, earnable and ultimately ownable. Operating across Texas, California, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, Zevo supports over five million clean miles driven per month and is committed to decentralizing mobility for communities nationwide. Learn more at zevo.com About TensorTensor is an American AI company dedicated to building agentic products that empower individual consumers. Our flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world’s first personal Robocar and the first AI agentic vehicle—fully autonomous, automotive-grade, and built for private ownership at scale. With native support for L0–L4 autonomy and a true Dual Mode design, you can choose to drive or be driven, enhanced by a foldable steering wheel and sliding display. Founded in 2016 in Silicon Valley, Tensor is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai. At Tensor, we champion personal AI autonomy and ownership. Our vision is to build a future where everyone owns their own Artificial General Intelligence — a personal AGI that enables more time, freedom, and autonomy. To those who share this vision: Own Your Autonomy. Learn more at tensor.auto

