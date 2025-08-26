BigRentz Earns Spot on BuiltWorlds’ 2025 Tools & Equipment Top 50, Powered by new AI Technology, SiteStack

BigRentz Earns Spot on BuiltWorlds’ 2025 Tools & Equipment Top 50

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz, the leading AI-powered construction equipment procurement platform, has been named to BuiltWorlds’ 2025 Tools & Equipment Top 50 List , recognizing technology solutions transforming efficiency, visibility and productivity across jobsites.The recognition marks the latest milestone in a string of 2025 wins for BigRentz, following the public launch of its AI-driven procurement SaaS solution, SiteStack , as well as strategic partnerships with travel platform Engine and collaborative construction management platform Linarc. Together, these achievements underscore BigRentz’s rapid transformation from an industry-leading rental marketplace into a comprehensive, AI-powered procurement software provider.BigRentz earned its place on the BuiltWorlds list in the Equipment Rental Marketplaces & Aggregators category, recognizing the scale and efficiency of its nationwide rental marketplace — powered by SiteStack. Launched earlier this year, SiteStack uses machine learning trained on over $1 billion in transaction data and more than 20 million supplier responses to optimize vendor selection, pricing and fulfillment in real time. The platform has already eliminated over 3,000 hours of manual coordination every week and reduced errors by 40% for BigRentz — proof that AI-driven procurement is moving beyond hype and delivering measurable productivity gains.“This recognition reinforces what we hear every day from our customers — that the tools we’re building are making a measurable difference and laying the foundation for more connected, data-driven jobsites,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “Our new SiteStack technology not only powers the exciting SaaS platform we’ve brought to market, it also runs the backend of BigRentz’s nationwide marketplace, helping contractors of all sizes streamline procurement, save money and boost productivity.”BigRentz’s nationwide network of more than 6,000 suppliers across 14,000 locations gives contractors access to equipment within 30 minutes of 90% of U.S. jobsites. Its customer-facing rental management tools aggregate customers’ rental activity across all jobsites, enabling streamlined booking, oversight and billing through one simplified interface. Combined with SiteStack’s intelligence, this network allows BigRentz to extend its impact beyond rentals — into site services, logistics and now travel for construction crews — positioning the company as a true end-to-end platform for construction productivity.The BuiltWorlds Top 50 List, compiled through industry surveys, case studies and expert analysis, highlights the technologies delivering tangible gains for contractors in areas including equipment management, robotics, safety, and procurement.To learn more about SiteStack and BigRentz’s role in modernizing construction procurement, visit www.bigrentz.com/solutions/sitestack About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software company, operating a network of over 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 locations nationwide. Its proprietary AI platform, SiteStack, powers smarter, faster procurement by optimizing vendor selection, pricing and fulfillment in real time. Now available as a standalone SaaS solution, SiteStack is helping contractors and facilities teams streamline procurement, reduce costs and modernize jobsite logistics across the U.S.

