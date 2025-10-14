Zevo Partners with Faraday Future in 1,000-vehicle Deal of FX Super One To Expand EV Access & Ownership Pathways

World’s First Peer-to-peer EV Sharing Marketplace

Zevo Will Deploy Faraday Future’s Next-generation Automobiles Across World’s First Peer-to-peer EV Sharing Marketplace

This partnership further validates our mission — to make EV access and ownership attainable for more people.” — Hebron Sher, Co-founder and CEO of Zevo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zevo , the world’s first peer-to-peer EV sharing platform, today announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) to bring 1,000 of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicles, FX Super One, onto its network. The agreement establishes Zevo as a co-creation partner and represents one of the largest real-world fleet EV allocations by a peer-to-peer network. The development also helps diversify Zevo’s fleet mix — reducing dependency on Tesla models — and marks a major milestone in making advanced EVs more accessible to communities nationwide.Under the partnership, Zevo plans to make the majority of the vehicles available through its community of independent hosts, providing drivers the opportunity to access the cars immediately and, over time, transition toward ownership. The model builds on Zevo’s mission to create alternatives to high-cost rental programs by aligning vehicle access with long-term equity for the people who power the platform. The remainder will be operated directly by Zevo in select test markets.“This partnership further validates our mission — to make EV access and ownership attainable for more people,” said Hebron Sher, Co-founder and CEO of Zevo. “By working with Faraday Future, we’re not just putting more EVs on the road. We’re creating a fairer model where drivers can earn, drive and ultimately work toward owning the vehicles they rely on.”“Partnering with Zevo puts FF Super One into real-world service immediately,” said YT Jia, Founder & Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “High-mileage use across diverse driving conditions gives us market penetration, visibility, feedback and customer familiarity — everything you want in an effective go-to-market strategy.”With Zevo cars averaging more than 5,000 miles driven per month, the partnership ensures Faraday Future’s vehicles will see significant real-world use while empowering drivers to earn income through the platform. For many, consistent use of Zevo can also open the door to financing opportunities and longer-term ownership — an alternative to high-cost rental or subscription models that often leave drivers without equity.The first vehicles are expected to be delivered over the next 12–18 months, with deployment beginning in key Zevo markets including Texas, California, Arizona, Florida and Nevada.About ZevoZevo is the world’s first peer-to-peer EV sharing marketplace, enabling electric vehicle owners to rent out their cars through a 100% contactless platform. With geo-fenced pickups, integrated commercial insurance, and powerful backend tech, Zevo makes it easy to generate income or get on the road — without friction, emissions, or hidden fees. Its community-first model is designed to make electric mobility more accessible, earnable and ultimately ownable. Learn more at zevo.com.

