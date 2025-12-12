Footsteps2Brilliance Celebrates 2025 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Educators

Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to recognize an exceptional group of educators who earned them a place on the 2025 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to recognize an exceptional group of educators whose dedication to literacy innovation and classroom excellence earned them a place on the 2025–2026 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll.These teachers demonstrated outstanding fidelity in implementing the Footsteps2Brilliance program, ensuring 100 percent of their students used the platform for at least 45 minutes per week over a sustained period.According to national usage data, students who consistently reach this threshold grow their literacy skills three times faster than their peers, an impact made possible by these educators’ commitment to early learning success.This semester’s Brilliant Minds Model Classroom honorees include:Brilliant Minds Honor Roll Educators• Christian Aguilar — Kindergarten, Ruth Brown Elementary, Palo Verde Unified School District, CA• Jasmine Aguilar — Grade 1, Beethoven Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Abigail Alaniz — Kindergarten, Monet Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Rosario Alvarez — PreK, Alto Bonito Elementary, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, TX• Maribel Alvarez — PreK, Beethoven Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Vanessa Avina — Kindergarten, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Crystal Barco — PreK, LC Smith School, Raymondville Independent School District, TX• Patrick Barrios — 3rd Grade, San Bernardino City Unified School District, CA• Daira Barron — PreK, Canales Elementary, Brownsville Independent School District, TX• Sera Boles — 2nd Grade, San Bernardino City Unified School District, CA• Christine Brenchak — 2nd Grade, Middletown Public Schools, CT• Allison Brinkman — Grade 1, Somis Elementary School, Somis Unified School District, CA• Colette Burandt — PreK, Pre-K Academy at Midland College, TX• Crystal Carlos — PreK, LC Smith School, Raymondville Independent School District, TX• Vanity Cartwright — Grade 2, Paul Laurence Dunbar School, Bridgeport Public Schools, CT• Edith Chapa — Kindergarten, Rembrandt Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Veronica Chavero — Kindergarten, Trevino Elementary, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, TX• Valerie Comstock — Grade 3, Fremont Elementary School, Riverside Unified School District, CA• Ariana Davila — Kindergarten, Cesar Chavez Elementary, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, TX• Amy Donati — TK Teacher, Spring Grove School, North County Joint Union School District, CA• Adriana Duff — Multiple Grades, Norte Vista High (Riverside County Office of Education Special Education), CA• Nelda Esparza — PreK, Trevino Elementary, PSJA Independent School District, TX• Heather Evans — Grade 3, Cushing Elementary Center, Cushing Public Schools, OK• Joey Farr — PreK, Etiwanda Colony Elementary, Etiwanda School District, CA• Melissa Ferguson — 1st Grade, Palm Springs Unified School District, CA• Marci Fields — Grade 2, Palm Tree Elementary School, Palmdale School District, CA• Yanneth Fragoso — PreK, Gallegos Elementary, Brownsville Independent School District, TX• Meriah Garcia — PreK, Keller Elementary, Brownsville Independent School District, TX• Alma Garcia — Kindergarten, Rembrandt Elementary, Vanguard Academy Charter Schools, TX• Hannah Garza — Kindergarten, LC Smith School, Raymondville Independent School District, TX• Abelardo Garza — Grade 1, Ramirez Elementary, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, TX• Tara Gilmore — Grade 1, Westside School K-8, Osceola County School District, FL• Erika Gregston — Kindergarten, Latonia Elementary School, Covington Independent School District, KY• Sandra Guerra Bazan — PreK, La Union Elementary School, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, TX• Dillia Gutierrez — Grade 1, Roque Guerra Elementary, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD, TX• Maranda Hakala — PreK, Pre-K Academy at Midland College, TX• Melissa Hambleton — 3rd Grade, Val Verde Unified School District, CA• Marissa Hambleton — Grade 3, Victoriano Elementary School, Val Verde Unified School District, CA• My-Tam Hoang — Grade 1, Millikin Elementary School, Santa Clara Unified School District, CA• Magdalena Hoy — Grade 3, Peter Pendleton Elementary School, Coachella Valley Unified School District, CA• Rebecca Hurle — 2nd Grade, Snow School, Middletown Public Schools, CT• Louisa Jerome — Kindergarten, Laurelwood Elementary School, Santa Clara Unified School District, CA• Sydni Jordan — Kindergarten & Grade 1, Golden Poppy Elementary School, Palmdale School District, CA• Julie Kim — Grade 4, Beach Park Elementary School, San Mateo-Foster City School District, CA• (…Full list available at the Footsteps2Brilliance Brilliant Minds Honor Roll page .)Each honoree received a formal recognition letter highlighting their achievement and inviting them to apply for the prestigious Brilliant Minds Featured Educator designation—an opportunity to be showcased nationally for inspirational classroom leadership and high-impact literacy practices.The Brilliant Minds program shines a spotlight on educators who bring the Footsteps2Brilliance mission to life through daily practice, inspiring engagement, and measurable literacy gains. More details about the program and additional educator features can be found on the Brilliant Minds Honor Roll and Educator Spotlight pages.Looking Ahead to 2026Footsteps2Brilliance will continue celebrating exemplary educators throughout the coming year, with new Brilliant Minds honorees to be announced starting in January 2026. Educators who demonstrate consistent program implementation and strong student engagement will be eligible for recognition and for future selection as Featured Educators. If you would like to nominate a Footsteps2Brilliance educator, please visit https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com/educator-spotlight-brilliant-minds About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy , Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.