Footsteps2Brilliance Earns Science of Reading Approval on Colorado READ Act Advisory List

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance today announced that it has been approved for inclusion on the Colorado READ Act Advisory List of Instructional Programs. The Colorado READ Act (Reading to Ensure Academic Development Act) requires districts to use evidence-based instructional programs aligned to scientifically based reading research.Following the Colorado Department of Education’s rigorous review process, Footsteps2Brilliance was approved as a supplemental instructional program for students in kindergarten through second grade. This approval provides districts with a state-vetted resource eligible for READ Act implementation and funding.As part of the review, Footsteps2Brilliance demonstrated alignment across each of the five core components of effective reading instruction:• Phonological and Phonemic Awareness• Phonics• Vocabulary Development• Reading Fluency• Reading Comprehension“Colorado’s review process is both rigorous and meaningful, and earning approval across all five Science of Reading domains reflects our deep commitment to evidence-based instruction,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Founder and CEO of Footsteps2Brilliance. “We are proud to support Colorado educators with a bilingual literacy system that strengthens foundational reading skills, engages families, and helps more students reach grade-level proficiency.”Designed to accelerate early literacy achievement, Footsteps2Brilliance is a bilingual (English/Spanish) digital literacy system that empowers teachers and students by aligning digital lessons, assessments, and after-school activities to each teacher’s ELA core program. By supporting daily literacy practice in school and at home, and providing educators with actionable insights, Footsteps2Brilliance helps districts scale high-quality instruction, strengthen family engagement, and drive measurable reading growth for diverse learners.With this approval, Footsteps2Brilliance is positioned as a READ Act–approved supplemental solution that Colorado districts can confidently adopt to support early intervention, address opportunity gaps, and advance the state’s goal of ensuring all students read proficiently by third grade.Footsteps2Brilliance is a nationally recognized bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate student achievement by empowering families, teachers, and communities. The platform delivers research-aligned digital books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools supporting literacy development from early childhood through middle school. Footsteps2Brilliance also offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum for grades 4–8, equipping students with essential real-world skills.

