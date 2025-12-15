Novalina Launches Premium German-Engineered Kitchens in the U.S.

Flagship Miami showroom and North Carolina distribution center anchor national expansion plans

The U.S. market presents an exciting opportunity for us to introduce the authentic German tradition of quality engineering and modern yet approachable design to a new audience.” — Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novalina , a new premium kitchen brand featuring German-manufactured cabinets, is officially launching in the United States in spring 2026. With precision engineering, innovative and livable design as well as a commitment to sustainability, Novalina brings signature European craftsmanship to American homeowners, interior designers and industry professionals. The brand combines German precision with features tailored specifically to U.S. living styles and expectations."The U.S. market presents an exciting opportunity for us to introduce the authentic German tradition of quality engineering and modern yet approachable design to a new audience," said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc., Novalina’s parent company. "We're not just bringing German-made kitchens to America, we're ensuring that every Novalina kitchen is backed by a seamless, high-quality experience and supported by certified installation partners and dependable after-sales service."Strategic Four-State LaunchNovalina's market entry begins in Florida, Georgia, Texas and the entire southeast, all regions with a strong demand for high-end, customizable kitchens. The company has established a dedicated distribution center in North Carolina, which enables efficient logistics and reliable product service across the region. The distribution is already operational and has filled the first orders.To ensure installation quality that matches European standards, all Novalina installers will be certified in the brand’s signature precision methods. This certification program, combined with the commitment to exceptional after-sales care, emphasizes ongoing support, easy access to replacement parts and a service experience designed for long-term customer satisfaction.Schueller Americas Center (SAC) in MiamiNovalina will unveil a flagship showroom in Miami in the spring of 2026. The first Schueller Americas Center (SAC) by Schueller Furniture North America Inc. will offer designers, architects and real estate developers an immersive experience with the brand's kitchen collections. The SAC will showcase the versatility and cutting-edge functionality of Novalina's designs, allowing visitors to explore the craftsmanship, premium materials and innovative storage solutions that define the brand.Tailored for American LifestylesNovalina kitchens feature the signature modular designs by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH, one of Germany's leading kitchen manufacturers, providing tailored solutions for diverse lifestyles. From contemporary urban lofts to family-friendly spaces and luxury estates, Novalina's range of finishes, smart storage solutions and ergonomic designs enable customers to create kitchens that balance functionality with beauty.The launch makes premium German-engineered kitchens accessible to American homeowners and design professionals, supported by localized distribution, certified installation expertise and comprehensive customer service.About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, please visit: novalina.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.