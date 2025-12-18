AMD Direct Partners with Award-Winning Pitmaster 'Big Swede' Johan Magnusson

Celebrated outdoor cooking expert to serve as Corporate Chef & Culinary Ambassador

As our brands continue to innovate in outdoor grills and kitchen products, Johan will help translate that innovation into unforgettable meals and compelling content for our dealers and customers.” — Kendall Bresser, AMD Direct’s marketing manager

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct , the parent company behind leading outdoor-living brands including Summerset Grills , TrueFlame and SunFire, announced a strategic partnership with celebrated pitmaster Johan "Big Swede BBQ" Magnusson. Magnusson will serve as Corporate Chef & Culinary Ambassador, collaborating on recipe development, live and virtual cooking demonstrations, brand content creation, and consumer events across the company's complete product portfolio.Magnusson has built a devoted following among outdoor cooking enthusiasts worldwide through his Big Swede BBQ cooking classes, award-winning rubs and acclaimed cookbook, Badass Backyard Cooking. His expertise in fire-cooking techniques and engaging teaching style have made him a respected voice in the outdoor culinary community."Johan's passion for fire-cooked food and his exceptional talent for teaching align perfectly with our mission to elevate every aspect of the outdoor-kitchen experience," said Kendall Bresser, AMD Direct’s marketing manager. "As our brands continue to innovate in outdoor grills and outdoor kitchen products, Johan will help translate that innovation into unforgettable meals and compelling content for our dealers and customers."In his new role as corporate chef and culinary ambassador, Magnusson will develop original recipes, create short-form video content, and produce educational articles. He will also make appearances at key trade shows and dealer events. The partnership structure enables flexibility as new products are launched and collaborative opportunities arise."I'm excited to work with AMD Direct and their impressive lineup of outdoor cooking equipment," said Johan Magnusson. "My passion has always been helping people discover what's possible when you cook in your backyard. This partnership gives me the opportunity to share that knowledge with even more outdoor cooking enthusiasts."About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.