AsReader Launches ASR-M30S SLIM-Type Smartphone-Mounted RFID Reader/Writer

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who has scanned barcodes or read RFID tags over an eight-hour shift knows that device weight and size play a major role in comfort and therefore, productivity. Enter AsReader , a global leader in RFID and barcode scanning technology—whose name literally means “use your smartphone As a Reader.” The company’s latest innovation, the ASR-M30S SLIM-Type RFID Reader/Writer, is designed to deliver comfort, power, and performance in a sleeker form factor.Japanese designers made the new reader lighter, more compact, and easier to handle throughout the workday by eliminating a built-in battery . Compared to the previous model ASR-030D, the SLIM-Type is 14% lighter, weighing just 2.65 ounces (75 grams), while achieving a reading distance of more than 16 feet (almost five meters )—more than three times the range of most pocket-devices. The unit is powered by the smartphone which can be charged either via passthrough USB-C port or a mini-magnetic terminal, so there’s no need to remove the device from its case.Vice President and COO Paul Whitney touts the new SLIM-Type device as AsReader’s flagship, as standards with RFID have evolved to require more comfort for users. “This new device is in a class of its own, and we’re seeing tremendous interest already. The North American version of the ASR-M30S SLIM-Type reads up to 5x the read distance of competitors’ devices, which typically only read up to 4 feet.”The new ASR-M30S SLIM-Type makes switching between Android and iOS devices easy as it’s compatible with both, made possible with a modular case. AsReader plans to launch four variants soon, supporting Google Pixel 8a/7a/6a, Kyocera Digno SX4 (Japan), iPhone 16e/16/15, and Samsung A25/A06 (coming in 2026).Download the brochures, Tech Specs, SDKs and more here More information on AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using 30,000 AsReaders.

