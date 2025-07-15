AsReader Opens Mexico City Office to Support Rapid Growth in Latin America

ASR-L251G GUN-Type Reader/Writer V2 Robert Yount at RFID Journal LIVE!

AsReader, Inc., a global leader in RFID and barcode scanning, establishes first Latin American office to serve growing manufacturing and logistics sectors

Asterisk (TSE:6522)

We're seeing strong interest from automotive suppliers, logistics providers, and retail chains recognizing that advanced data capture tech is no longer optional--it's essential to be competitive” — Robert Yount

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsReader , a global leader in RFID and barcode scanning technology, today announced the opening of its first Latin American office in Mexico City to meet growing demand for advanced data capture solutions across manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. Led by Senior Account Executive Robert Yount, the office began in its expanded location on July 1st, 2025.Operating from 14F Torre Summa, Hamburgo 213, Juárez, Mexico City 06600, Mexico, the new office serves as AsReader's hub for Latin American operations.“Mexico represents a tremendous opportunity as companies rapidly adopt Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies,” said Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader. “We're seeing unprecedented demand from maquiladoras (border assembly plants), logistics operations, and retail companies that need sophisticated RFID and barcode solutions to remain competitive in both domestic and export markets.”Mexico City, the fifth most populous city in the world with over 22 million people, is projected to see its digital economy reach over $75 billion in the next four years (source: BuiltIn). The city serves as a major technology hub for Latin America, with numerous universities prioritizing software engineering and STEM disciplines.The expansion comes as Mexico's manufacturing sector experiences significant growth, with automotive and electronics production driving increased demand for supply chain visibility and inventory management solutions. Cross-border trade through USMCA corridors has created new requirements for real-time tracking and compliance reporting, positioning RFID technology as essential infrastructure for Mexican businesses.“We're already seeing strong interest from automotive suppliers, logistics providers, and retail chains who recognize that advanced data capture technology is no longer optional—it's essential for remaining competitive,” said Yount. “Our Android/iOS M24D Sled and AsCameraX software are ideal for companies seeking cost-effective solutions, while our UHF RAIN RFID products like the Gun-Type and RecoHand™ Wearable are perfect for the sophisticated logistics operations serving cross-border trade.”AsReader's solutions offer distinct advantages in the Mexican market, including Android compatibility that aligns with Mexico's mobile device preferences, multilingual support, and the ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems without requiring extensive IT infrastructure changes.The Mexico City office represents AsReader's commitment to the Latin American market, with plans to establish partnerships with local systems integrators and expand support to additional countries in the region by 2026.Key Products for the Mexican Market – all available for both Android and iOS:M24D and A24D SLED-Type 2D/1D Barcode ScannersA top choice for Mexico’s vast retail and e-commerce fulfillment sectors. Compatible with both Android (the dominant platform in Mexico) and iOS, it's ideal for BYOD workplaces, reducing training time and hardware investment.A25S and 025S SLIM-Type 2D/1D Barcode ScannersA cost-effective solution for Mexico’s manufacturing sector, especially in maquiladoras. Optimized for users, it’s perfect for inventory management and quality control in automotive and electronics production.A30D and M30S POCKET-Type RFIDIdeal for Mexico’s growing logistics hubs serving USMCA trade corridors. RAIN RFID technology appeals to Mexican manufacturers implementing Industry 4.0 initiatives and automotive suppliers requiring traceability compliance. The Android platform matches Mexico’s mobile device preferences while providing sophisticated asset tracking capabilities.L251G GUN-Type RFIDPerfect for Mexico’s expanding warehouse and distribution centers, especially around Mexico City, Guadalajara, and border cities. The 40-foot read range is ideal for high-bay warehouses common in Mexican logistics operations. Appeals to companies serving cross-border trade requiring fast, accurate inventory management.P252B PADDLE-Type RFIDPerfect for high-density storage and tight aisle facilities. The flat paddle design with a unique 1/4” port for an extender pole allows operators to easily read RFID tags high on shelves or underneath pallets without ladders or forklifts. Perfect for Mexican logistics operations with vertical storage systems and tight aisle configurations common in urban distribution centers. RecoHand WEARABLE-Type RFID (RHSFA-01)Revolutionary for Mexico’s booming e-commerce fulfillment sector and cross-border logistics operations. Hands-free operation increases picker productivity in Mexican distribution centers. Appeals to Mexico’s younger tech-savvy workforce comfortable with wearable technology, reducing training time and improving efficiency in high-volume operations.Finger / RING-Type 2D/1D Barcode Scanner (023B)A compact wearable scanner suited for healthcare and retail. Its space-saving design is ideal for pharmacies and small shops with limited counter space.AsCameraX Software for 2D/1D Barcode ScanningCost-effective software solution leveraging existing Android devices’ cameras for barcode scanning. No additional hardware investment required, making it attractive to Mexican SMEs with minimal capital outlay.More information on AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using 30,000 AsReaders.

How RecoHand by Frontier Works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.