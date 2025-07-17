AsReader's New 'AsCameraX' Aims to Enhance Barcode Scanning Power via Employee Smartphones

AsCameraX goes into environments including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouses, logistics and transportation, including harsh environments

The Zoom function is one of the best features of AsCameraX because it allows scans several shelves up in a warehouse, or a car-length away in a car lot, outperforming traditional handheld scanners” — Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsReader , a global leader in Barcode Scanning and RFID technology, has announced its new and improved AsCameraX , the company's newest software solution that can transform Android smartphones into powerful scanning tools. AsCameraX is a plug-and-play software solution designed for enterprise-scale deployment and it’s particularly important for enhancing power with B2B Android phones, those used for business purposes. AsCameraX works well with the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3, DuraSport 5G, and DuraSlate Wi-Fi Rugged Tablet, the Google Pixel 9a/8a/7a/6a, and the Samsung XCover series. Newer Android models will perform faster, but virtually any Android is supported in reading over 50 different 2D and 1D barcode symbologies, even older models without autofocus.AsCameraX can go into environments where a smartphone is used for professional purposes, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, warehouses, logistics and transportation, virtually any professional place where barcode scanning is utilized. Of particular note is harsh environments, such as those containing flammable gases and liquid-produced vapors, and combustible liquid produced vapors, where one usually needs to consider HazLoc certified, dedicated-scanning devices which they pay a premium for, often thousands of dollars.Installing AsCameraX barcode scanning software on a rugged Android smartphone or tablet, such as the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 3 (“DFP3”) is a solution. For example, the DFP3 itself is “HazLoc certified Non-Incendive, Class I, Div 2,” Military Spec MIL-STD-810H tested to withstand drops up to 5ft/1.5m on concrete, and is IP68-rated, dust and waterproof.Once AsCameraX is installed on this device, it becomes a ruggedized 2D and 1D barcode scanner that has all of those qualifications, often at a more approachable price.. The limits are defined by the hardware of the smartphone itself and with the DFP3, in addition to the above, one can touch the screen while it’s wet or even while wearing gloves, enjoy enterprise solutions for digital PTT (Push-to-Talk) one-to-one or one-to-group calls in noisy warehouses, the loudest speaker in the industry at 100dB+, Wi-Fi 6E, Private 5G Network, 5G Standalone (“SA”), 5G Nationwide, 5G Ultra Wideband + Dual Band (L1/L5), GPS with centimeter-level accuracy, even in urban canyons, removable battery, multiple charging options, and a Standard Manufacturer’s Warranty from their headquarters in San Diego, California that will repair or replace a cracked or broken screen for 2 full years.AsCameraX can be a standalone app, or part of a comprehensive suite that includes support for AsReader’s Handheld and Long Range Barcode Scanners, as well as the Long Range UHF RFID Read/Write Scanners.“One of the best features of AsCameraX is the Zoom Function,” said Paul Whitney, Vice President and COO of AsReader. “It allows users to scan barcodes from several shelves up in a warehouse, or even a car-length away in a dealership or car lot. It outperforms traditional handheld scanners in both speed and range.” The technology has also worked successfully with Japan’s postal service in which postal employees needed to scan barcodes that were faded, low contrast, shiny, or through plastic bags.AsCameraX 2D/1D Barcode Scanning Software is available with a one-time installation fee and a nominal subscription fee for users to simply do one thing—to use the camera on company phones that they’re already familiar with using. Available on the Google Play Store, AsCameraX is currently in use at a number of retail locations including a high-end men’s clothing retail chain and a famous grocery chain, as well as industrial settings like a transportation and postal service. AsCameraX allows staff to do what had previously been impossible. With a scan rate of up to 1,100 scans per minute or approximately 18 scanned tags per second, AsCameraX does what no human or other barcode scanner can do in that short amount of time.AsReader offers straightforward pricing for its AsCameraX subscription:$20 one-time installation fee per device$5 per month per device (high volume, long-term contract-based discounts available)(FPO–higher res file to come)Most deals range between $3–$4 per month, with a 1% allowance for reinstalls or transfers—keeping costs predictable and manageable. Unlike others, AsReader licenses by the device, not by the app, offering significant savings for clients running multiple apps on a single device. AsCameraX can be integrated into your existing software with SDKs and the demo app Source Code available in native Android Java, .NET MAUI and Flutter.About AsReader, Inc.AsReader, Inc. specializes in AutoID, including mobile Barcode Scanners and RFID Readers/Writers, and all aspects of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC). Headed by COO Paul Whitney, AsReader is an Oregon Corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asterisk, Inc. of Japan. Founded in 2006 by charismatic CEO Noriyuki Suzuki, Asterisk is headquartered in Osaka with additional offices in Tokyo, Kyoto/Shiga, and Nagoya in Japan, Dalian and Shenzhen in China, and Portland, Oregon in the U.S. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2021 (TSE:6522). Major clients include a household-name beverage and snack logistics/transportation company in North America using over 25,000 AsReaders, manufacturers Toyota and Kawasaki, retailers Tokyu Hands and Aoyama, with a popular Drug Store chain using over 10,000 AsReaders, over 350 hospitals worldwide, and a well-known package delivery company in Japan using 30,000 AsReaders.

