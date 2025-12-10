Connected City Advisory Board December 15 Agenda

The Connected City Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The meeting will be held in person at Central Transit Station, 2315 Bob Billings Pkwy Lawrence, KS 66045 and via Zoom video conference.

The meeting agenda is online here: City of Lawrence – Meeting Information

To provide public comment and/or to participate in the meeting, the Zoom registration link can be found here or at the top of each agenda. Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting must register for the Zoom meeting.

The Governing Body established the Connected City Advisory Board for the purpose of considering, developing, and providing policy advice to the Governing Body to fulfill the Connected City Strategic Plan Outcome which is: The City of Lawrence has well-maintained, functional, and efficient infrastructure, facilities, and other assets. Connectivity supports accessible, sustainable methods for safely moving people and information throughout the community and the region. Investment in all these assets reflects the City’s commitment to contribute to the well-being of all people. The outcomes represent what our city is “in business to do” and what we plan to accomplish with our community.

To realize our Vision for Lawrence, we endeavor to achieve this outcome. As such, the City Commission has identified several Connected City Progress Indicators to track our progress towards this outcome.