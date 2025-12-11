The Vollrath Company Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment in Sheboygan Headquarters

150-year-old family business reaffirms commitment to Wisconsin community with major expansion project

After 150 years in Sheboygan, we are making this substantial investment because we believe in the future of this community and the exceptional workforce that calls it home.” — Erik Lampe, CEO of The Vollrath Company

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollrath Company , a leader in the foodservice and custom products industries, announced plans for a significant multi-million dollar investment to modernize and expand its Sheboygan headquarters. The project, with a first phase valued at around $40 million, will include construction of a new 110,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the company’s corporate campus at 1236 N. 18th Street and represents one of the largest capital investments in Vollrath’s 150-year history.The investment reinforces Vollrath’s long-standing commitment to its high-value manufacturing in the United States. By expanding and upgrading its Sheboygan operations, the company is strengthening its domestic manufacturing footprint and ensuring that critical know-how and production capabilities remain anchored in the community where Vollrath began.The multi-year, phased development will streamline production flows, increase operational efficiency, and incorporate modern production technologies, positioning Vollrath for continued growth in the competitive foodservice equipment market. The new facility will deepen Vollrath’s metal-forming expertise that has long been a hallmark of the company’s Sheboygan operations. The goal is to create a true center of excellence for core manufacturing processes that supports faster lead times, consistent quality and a seamless customer experience.“This is a transformational moment for The Vollrath Company,” said Erik Lampe, CEO of The Vollrath Company. “After 150 years in Sheboygan, we are making this substantial investment because we believe in the future of this community and the exceptional workforce that calls it home. Our current facility, built in 1912, has served us well, but to remain competitive and continue growing, we need to invest in modern infrastructure that allows us to streamline how we work, stay at the cutting edge of manufacturing technology, and make it even easier for customers to do business with us.”Sustainability is an important part of the project. As Vollrath prepares the site for the new facility, the company is working to reclaim and recycle as much material as possible from the existing structures, including structural beams and brick, rather than sending them to landfill. The same mindset will guide decisions about new equipment and building systems as the project moves forward.Vollrath’s expansion plans have received strong support from local government, including a tax incremental district development agreement approved by the Sheboygan Common Council. This public–private partnership reflects the city’s recognition of Vollrath’s longstanding role as a major employer and manufacturing anchor and underscores the shared commitment to keeping quality manufacturing jobs in Sheboygan.The project is expected to bring meaningful benefits to the community, with the investment creating a platform for future job growth as the company expands. Recent updates already completed on the campus include new team member break rooms, updated locker rooms, added windows on the shop floor that bring in more natural light and gated, secured team member entrances to enhance overall safety. Additional improvements, including upgraded outdoor break areas, will follow as the project progresses.The construction phase will also generate economic activity for local contractors, suppliers and service providers as Vollrath engages a range of Sheboygan-area construction companies and vendors to support demolition, site work and new building construction. The project is expected to span multiple years, and Vollrath will continue to work closely with city, county and state officials as approvals progress.“This is an exciting time for The Vollrath Company and for Sheboygan,” Lampe added. “We’re not just building a facility, we’re investing in our people, our community and our shared future. This project represents our confidence that Sheboygan will remain the heart of Vollrath for many generations to come.”About The Vollrath CompanyFounded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has eight factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com

