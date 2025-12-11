SP Media Group Set to Release CIA Assassin Thriller 'The Internship' in January, Continuing Action Success Streak

The Internship will be available to buy on digital platforms January 13, 2026

The High-Intensity Thriller Continues Director James Bamford Collaboration with SP Media Group Following the Global Success of Man with No Past

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Media Group, led by veteran producer Steven Paul, announced today that his latest action-thriller, The Internship, will be released digitally on January 13, 2026, by Paramount Movies. Directed by James Bamford and based on a story by Paul, the film follows a lethal assassin raised within a covert CIA program known only as “The Internship,” who leads a rebellion against the institution that created her.

The Internship stars Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things), Megan Boone (The Blacklist), Sky Katz (Raven’s Home), Philip Winchester (Strike Back, Law & Order: SVU), Sullivan Stapleton (300: Rise of an Empire), Alix Villaret (The Last Gunfight), and Ollie Roddy (The Sunshine Murders). This release marks SP Media Group’s second major launch following the breakout global success of Man with No Past, which became the #1 movie on Paramount+ in 18 countries, and the release of The Last Gunfight in May 2025. In addition to those titles, SP Medi Group has financed and produced over 30 movies in the past four years, establishing a prolific track record in high-impact, commercially viable action films.

“The Internship is an action film with a sharp edge that invests heavily in character development,” said Steven Paul, Chairman and CEO of SP Media Group. “Coming off the worldwide response to Man with No Past, we are excited to showcase James Bamford’s incredible vision again as we solidify our reputation for producing bold action features.”

The film dives into the complex relationships and rivalries among the program’s elite recruits, exploring the psychological toll of their training and the moral dilemmas they face as they challenge the agency that shaped them. Packed with high-stakes missions and inventive action sequences, the movie highlights the cunning and skill of its characters while building suspense and delivering a full-throttle experience.

“With The Internship, we’re taking the adrenaline and high intensity combat our audiences expect and fusing it with a story driven by deep, personal conflict,” said Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics. “Steven developed a gripping idea, James delivered big on the execution by tapping into his action coordination expertise, and the cast brought tremendous energy to the screen.”

“The Internship gave us the chance to build a world of stylized action driven with narrative purpose,” added Bamford. “Our cast, including young performers and seasoned pros like Sullivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester, poured everything into making the fights, emotion, and momentum feel real. I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

In addition to their production slate, Paul and Karol have recently collaborated with Academy Award–winner Jon Voight on public initiatives to strengthen the U.S. film industry, advocating for expanded federal incentives like the preservation and enhancement of Section 181. Recently, Paul enhanced his production capabilities with the acquisition of Avenue Six Studio, a full-scale facility in Van Nuys, which is currently providing production financing and in-house services to film and television projects.

About Steven Paul

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP [SPMG] based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over thirty motion pictures in the past four years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City, a boutique art deco hotel in Miami (Casa Marela) and Avenue Six Studios recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comic Con in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more. Paul is also proud to run Hanks Café in Century City dedicated to his father Hank Paul.

