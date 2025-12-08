Steven Paul’s SP Media Group Acquires Art Deco Marela Boutique Hotel in Miami

Renovated Room at the Art Deco Marela Boutique Hotel

Steven Paul Expands Real Estate Portfolio into the Hospitality Sector Following His Recent Acquisition of Avenue Six Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Media Group, led by Real Estate and Media Mogul Steven Paul, announced today the acquisition of Art Deco Marela Boutique Hotel, a 17-room, 8,884 square foot property located in the heart of Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood. This acquisition diversifies Paul’s real estate portfolio in the hospitality sector, following an earlier purchase of the premier production facility, Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys, and the establishment of Hank’s Café in Century City, California.

“The Marela Boutique Hotel advances our strategy to diversify real estate holdings between hospitality and entertainment,” said Steven Paul, Chairman and CEO of SP Media Group. “We see tremendous opportunity to enhance the property’s guest experience by deepening its Art Deco theme and bringing the hotel to its full potential. This acquisition reflects our broader commitment to acquiring well-located properties that embody creativity and long-term value.”

The Art Deco Marela Boutique Hotel, located at 310 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach, FL, offers an authentic South Beach experience that blends classic design with modern comfort, featuring Queen Studios, Queen Suites, and King Suites. The fully renovated hotel reflects the architectural charm of Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District, showcasing a white facade, geometric details, and timeless character. Just steps from the ocean, restaurants, and nightlife, it offers guests easy access to the vibrant energy and culture that define Miami.

Paul’s other recently acquired property, Avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys, has become a central hub for SP Media Group’s recent film work, including a collaboration with Academy Award-winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award-winner Kelsey Grammer on The Last Firefighter, which was filmed entirely at the studio and on location in Los Angeles. Paul has also produced films, including Man with No Past, which reached the No. 1 spot on Paramount+ in 18 countries, along with Risqué, High Ground, and The Last Gunfight. In tandem with their productions, Paul, Voight and Scott Karol, President of SP Meida Group, are actively advocating for policies that strengthen domestic filmmaking, including the renewal and expansion of Section 181 (CREATE Act), the federal tax incentive supporting U.S.-based productions.

“With the Marela Boutique Hotel, we now offer a unique hospitality experience where creativity and comfort come together for guests and industry professionals alike,” added Paul.

For more information on the hotel, please visit decomarela.com.

About Steven Paul

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP [SPMG] based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over thirty motion pictures in the past four years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City, a boutique art deco hotel in Miami (Casa Marela) and Avenue Six Studios, recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comic Con in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more. Paul is also proud to run Hanks Café in Century City dedicated to his father Hank Paul.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.