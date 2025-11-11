SP Media Group’s Avenue Six Studios to Provide Production Financing for California-Based Film & Television Projects

SP Media Group Initiative Expands Avenue Six’s Production Capabilities and Supports Local Filmmaking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Media Group, a production and entertainment company led by media mogul and veteran producer Steven Paul, announced today that Avenue Six Studios, a Van Nuys-based production facility acquired by SP Media Group earlier this year, will provide production financing to support film and television projects that film on the Avenue Six soundstages or utilize its full suite of in-house services. The initiative marks a significant step in SP Media Group’s ongoing effort to strengthen U.S.-based production and expand the studio’s capabilities following the acquisition.

Under the new program, Avenue Six Studios will finance productions contributing up to 100% of total production costs. The program includes access to a full suite of the studio’s in-house services, including cameras, grip and electric equipment, trucks and transportation, set design and construction, wardrobe and props, and a range of editing and audio post-production services.

“Avenue Six is now a one-stop shop, and this financing initiative reinforces our commitment to bringing production back to Los Angeles,” said Steven Paul, Chairman and CEO of SP Media Group. “By combining world-class facilities with accessible financing, we’re making it easier than ever for filmmakers to create high-quality content right here at home.”

The Avenue Six campus features four fully equipped soundstages, a New York–style backlot, and standing sets that include a hospital, jail, fire station, apartments, and kitchen environments. The studio has supported feature films, commercials, television series, talk shows, digital content, and more. Notably, The Last Firefighter, an upcoming feature film produced by Paul, recently wrapped filming at Avenue Six Studios and on location around Los Angeles. The film stars Academy Award winner Jon Voight and Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer, showcasing the studio’s ability to support large-scale, effects-driven productions.

“With the backing of SP Media Group, Avenue Six is entering an exciting new chapter,” said Scott Karol, President of SP Media Group/Atlas Comics. “This financing program will help bring more productions to our stages and further establish Avenue Six as one of the most producer-friendly studios in California.”

Since acquiring the studio, SP Media Group has continued to strengthen Avenue Six’s operational footprint and long-term growth strategy, which has become a cornerstone of Paul’s broader mission to rebuild the domestic production ecosystem. Additionally, Paul has worked alongside Scott Karol and Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight to advocate for federal legislation supporting domestic film and television production. This includes Section 181 incentives, which provide critical tax benefits to help keep productions in the United States.

For more information on Avenue Six Studios, please visit https://avenuesixstudios.com.

About Steven Paul

Steven Paul is a leading independent film producer and chairman/CEO of SP MEDIA GROUP [SPMG] based on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, CA. SPMG maintains a co-financing agreement with Paramount Pictures to co-produce feature films and has financed and produced over twenty three motion pictures in the past four years. Paul, who has a substantial real estate portfolio, including the Samuel Goldwyn building in Century City and a boutique art deco hotel in Miami (Casa Marela), recently acquired the Atlas Comics library, founded by Marvel Comics founder Martin Goodman. Atlas Comics relaunched at New York Comin Con in October in partnership with Walmart, while also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Paul is also the owner of leading independent distributor Echo Bridge, and recently acquired a substantial stake in JLTV – the largest Jewish network in the world, available in more than 65m households in North America. SPMG has a library of more than 3,000 films through its affiliated companies and supplies content to leading AVOD platforms like Pluto TV and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.