Innova Solutions Launches AIFICIENT™: Closing AI Outcome Gap for Enterprises

Making AI the Signature of our Technology Solutions.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global technology and talent solutions provider, proudly announces the official launch of AIFICIENT™, a groundbreaking offering designed to embed AI across every stage of solution design, development, and delivery. AIFICIENT empowers organizations to close the AI outcome gap, transforming visionary ideas into measurable business outcomes.

As enterprises race to harness the power of AI, many face challenges such as fragmented initiatives, legacy technology debt, lack of scalable frameworks, and a shortage of skilled talent. AIFICIENT addresses these barriers head-on, enabling seamless AI integration that makes innovation sustainable and ROI transparent.

"Across industries, businesses are eager to realize the full potential of artificial intelligence but often struggle with fragmented strategies and complex legacy systems," said Arvind Ramachandra, CTO of Innova Solutions.

"With AIFICIENT, we are bridging that gap by delivering an intelligent, scalable solution that transforms ambition into tangible results. Our clients can now move beyond experimentation to measurable value, accelerating innovation and driving meaningful business outcomes in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Sanjana Prithviram, VP and Industry Leader at Innova Solutions, added: “AIFICIENT redefines productivity for Innova and our clients, delivering greater value at every phase of a project. By uniting AI, strategic partnerships, and purpose-built frameworks, AIFICIENT delivers supercharged efficiencies and quantifiable outcomes where they matter most.”

AIFICIENT powers intelligent transformation across business, engineering, and IT operations by optimizing workflows, monetizing data, modernizing platforms, and streamlining support and maintenance. Designed to deliver accelerated outcomes, measurable value, and significant cost savings, AIFICIENT positions enterprises for success today and into the future.

