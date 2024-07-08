Forbes Names Innova Solutions One of America's Best Employers for New Grads in 2024

Innova Solutions - Where Innovation Comes to Life

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, today announced its inclusion in the Forbes 2024 list of America's Best Employers for New Grads. This recognition underscores Innova's dedication to creating an enriching and supportive environment that champions the professional growth of young talent.

Forbes partners with market research firm Statista to compile the annual list of America's Best Employers for New Grads, surveying more than 100,000 young professionals working for companies with at least 1,000 employees in the US. The survey assesses various factors—including workplace culture, compensation & benefits, career development opportunities, and overall employee satisfaction.

“Being named one of “America's Best Employers for New Grads” fills us with immense pride. This recognition affirms our philosophy of creating a workplace where young professionals are not only welcomed but are also given the platform to innovate, lead, and redefine the technological landscape,” said Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions.

“At Innova, we see our investment in the next generation as an investment in our shared future. Our efforts to integrate core values such as inclusivity, sustainability, and continuous learning into every facet of our operations have enriched our organizational culture and propelled us forward as industry leaders. We remain devoted to this mission, ensuring that our workplace is a beacon for emerging talents who aspire to make a real impact.”

Innova Solutions is committed to providing its employees with the resources and opportunities to succeed. This includes comprehensive training and development programs, mentorship opportunities, and a culture that values innovation and collaboration. The company also offers a competitive compensation and benefits package.

For more information about career opportunities at Innova, please visit: https://www.innovasolutions.com/careers/open-positions/