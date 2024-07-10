Innova Solutions Named Market Leader in HFS Horizons: Healthcare Provider Service Providers, 2024 Report

Innova Solutions - Where Innovation Comes to Life

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global IT & talent solutions provider, proudly announces its designation as a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Healthcare Provider (HCP) Service Providers, 2024 report. This recognition underscores Innova's deep industry expertise, steadfast dedication to technological innovation, and outstanding track record of delivering transformative results for healthcare providers.

The biennial HFS Horizons: Healthcare Provider (HCP) Service Providers report is renowned for its rigorous evaluation of leading HCP service providers. The assessment focuses on providers' capabilities in enhancing the patient experience, boosting population health, and reducing healthcare costs per capita. Innova Solutions stands out for its expertise in several key areas, including:

• Capabilities—Innova offers a broad spectrum of services tailored to the healthcare sector spanning strategic consulting, digital transformation (with a focus on telehealth), cloud-based modernization, advanced analytics, revenue cycle management (RCM), and care management (CM). This holistic approach allows Innova to comprehensively meet the intricate demands of healthcare providers.

• Innovation—Innova is committed to driving substantial innovation within the healthcare industry by applying emerging technologies like generative AI and agile methodologies to advance research capabilities, improve data management, and optimize operational efficiency. The company's focus on co-innovation with clients and partners positions it at the forefront of technological advancement.

• Client Outcomes—Innova has consistently achieved measurable outcomes for its clients, empowering healthcare providers to effectively manage chronic diseases, optimize treatment costs, elevate patient experiences through precision physician matching, and boost revenue via streamlined denial management processes.

“This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to excellence & innovation in healthcare, and we are honored to be recognized as a market leader by HFS Research,” said Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions. “At Innova, we are passionate about transforming the healthcare landscape by equipping providers with cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance patient care but also streamline operations and drive down costs, ultimately paving the way for a healthier future."

In the dynamic realm of healthcare, Innova Solutions remains at the forefront—continually advancing its mission to fuse groundbreaking technology with deep sector insights. This strategic fusion enables the company not only to tackle the immediate challenges facing healthcare providers but also to foresee and prepare for future demands. Such foresight and initiative have cemented Innova’s position as a leader in the healthcare industry, committed to enhancing health outcomes and operational efficiencies through innovative solutions.

“Innova Solutions creates value by connecting the healthcare ecosystem in practical terms, delivering real-world outcomes while addressing each of the triple aim of care attributes,” said Rohan Kulkarni, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research.

“We're not just keeping pace with changes in healthcare; we're defining them,” said Vaibhav Srivastava, President of Innova’s Healthcare, Insurance, Life Sciences, & Public Sector SBU. “Our commitment to integrating transformative technologies will help usher in a new era of healthcare where systems are more resilient, adaptable, and aligned with the needs of generations to come.”

