New Cabinet Balances Experience with New Faces

CANADA, December 11 - Released on December 11, 2025

Premier Scott Moe made changes to his cabinet today, to ensure that Saskatchewan remains strong, safe and secure.

Five MLAs are entering cabinet for the first time. All five were first elected in 2024.

"Nearly half of our government caucus was first elected in 2024, but I didn't want to bring too many brand new members into cabinet right after the election," Premier Scott Moe said.

"Those members now have more than a year of experience as MLAs and with today's changes, one-third of cabinet will be new members. That will give our government a strong balance of experience and fresh perspectives."

Entering Cabinet for the first time are:

Mike Weger, Minister of Community Safety (previously called Corrections, Policing and Public Safety) and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency;

Chris Beaudry, Minister of Energy and Resources;

Darlene Rowden, Minister of Environment;

Kim Gartner, Minister of Highways; and

Sean Wilson, Minister of SaskBuilds & Procurement.

Eight ministers remain in their current portfolios:

Jim Reiter, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance;

Tim McLeod, Minister of Justice and Government House Leader;

Jeremy Cockrill, Minister of Health;

Lori Carr, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health and Government Deputy House Leader;

Everett Hindley, Minister of Education;

Jeremy Harrison, Minister responsible for Crown Investment Corporation, Minister responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation;

Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services; and

Alana Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Tourism Saskatchewan and Status of Women.

Four ministers remain in Cabinet but take on different responsibilities:

David Marit becomes Minister of Agriculture and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation;

Ken Cheveldayoff remains Minister of Advanced Education and becomes Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety;

Eric Schmalz remains Minister of Government Relations and Minister responsible for First Nations, M é tis and Northern Affairs and becomes Minister of Immigration and Career Training; and

tis and Northern Affairs and becomes Minister of Immigration and Career Training; and Warren Kaeding, remains Minister of Trade and Export Development and becomes Minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

The new cabinet was sworn in today by Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre.

Travis Keisig, Daryl Harrison and Colleen Young are leaving cabinet. All three are expected to serve as chairs of legislative committee. Premier Moe thanked them and said they will all continue to play vital roles within government.

Premier Moe also named eight Legislative Secretaries:

James Thorsteinson, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture;

Travis Keisig, Legislative Secretary to the Minister responsible for Crown Investments Corporation;

Blaine McLeod, Legislative Secretary to the Minster of Community Safety;

Barret Kropf, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Education;

Kevin Weedmark, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Health;

Megan Patterson, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Social Services;

Brad Crassweller, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport and responsible for Saskatchewan-India Relations; and

Jamie Martens, Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Trade and Export Development and responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine relations.

Legislative Secretaries will receive $3,000 in annual remuneration for their additional responsibilities, below the full remuneration amount designated for Legislative Secretaries.

Jamie Martens will also continue to serve as Provincial Secretary while Blaine McLeod continues to serve as Military Liaison. Brad Crassweller becomes the Government Whip and Kevin Weedmark remains Deputy Whip.

