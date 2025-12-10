Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks Offer Unique Winter Experiences

CANADA, December 10 - Released on December 10, 2025

Residents and visitors can enjoy a wide range of winter activities in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this winter.

"Winter in Saskatchewan is more than just a season," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "It is an opportunity to explore the beauty of our province in a whole new way. Whether you are planning a day trip or a weekend getaway, our provincial parks offer plenty of winter fun close to home."

Provincial parks offer activities that include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, tobogganing, ice fishing, skating and more. Select parks will provide snowshoe rentals, and some local in-park businesses also offer warm dining options, unique accommodations, saunas and more. Visitors can find all winter offerings on the Sask Parks winter page.

One highlight of the season is Skate the Park, which returns to Echo Valley Provincial Park on December 26 (weather permitting). This ice-skating loop winds through Aspen campground under twinkling fairy lights, with a nearby tipi warming shelter.

Skate the Park Hours of Operation:

Monday to Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday and Statutory Holidays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Winter Camping Adventures

For visitors looking to stay overnight in a park, winter camping can be booked online or via the call centre at five locations, including Blackstrap, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Pike Lake, and Rowan's Ravine Provincial Parks, until March 16. Visitors can reserve sites in other parks by calling the specific park for more information.

See the complete list of parks.

Echo Valley also features three propane-heated Camp Easy Yurts, each sleeping up to six people. While heated, they are not fully insulated, so guests should bring proper winter clothing and sleeping gear.

Looking for something beyond camping?

Select parks feature accommodations offered by in-park businesses, including luxury glamping, resorts, hotels and cabins.

Know Before You Go

A valid Park Entry Permit is required to visit provincial parks year-round. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Annual Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $45 and are valid until April 30, 2026.

For more details on winter activities, camping options, accommodations, and events, visit: SaskParks.com.

-30-

