More Communities Eligible for Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive

CANADA, December 10 - Released on December 9, 2025

Saskatchewan's Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive (RRRI) program is expanding to the towns of Edam, Battleford and Hudson Bay, extending eligibility to a total of 73 communities.

This incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service is offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges.

"The Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive Program has been very successful in attracting highly sought after health care workers such as nurses, medical technicians and continuing care assistants, to the rural communities throughout the province where they are most needed," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Our government remains committed to improving access to high-quality care, close to home, for all Saskatchewan residents."

Over 500 hard-to-recruit positions have been filled as a direct result of the RRRI program, which is key to stabilizing and strengthening health care services in rural and northern communities.

“The expansion of this incentive to three more rural communities supports our ongoing efforts to continue stabilizing local health care services across the province,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice President of Integrated Northern Health Julia Pemberton said. “By investing in our health care teams, we can ensure residents of Saskatchewan have seamless access to safe, equitable care as close to home as possible.”

A complete listing of the 73 communities and the nine occupations, as well as details on eligibility and how to apply are available at Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive.

The RRRI program received $8.7 million in 2025-26 including $1.8 million for an additional intake of up to 180 new applicants. Phase 1 of the RRRI program ended in March 2025, with over 400 participants still completing their 3-year return in service.

Other health care recruitment incentives available include the Rural Physician Incentive Program and specialist incentives for a total budget investment of $13 million.

The RRRI program has been a key component of the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan (HHR) to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health professionals, now in its fourth year.

Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and information on the province's HHR Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health professionals are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

