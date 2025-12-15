Untappd Launches 'Untappd Recappd', Showcasing Global Beverage Trends From Nearly 100 Million User Check-Ins

Untappd Recappd, presented by Crescent Canna Untappd Recappd is available inside of the Untappd app or at recappd.untappd.com

Untappd Recappd brings a personalized and data-rich look at how Untappd’s community of nearly 12 million users enjoyed beverages in 2025

Untappd Recappd isn’t just a recap, it’s a celebration of personal taste, discovery, and the community that makes Untappd what it is.” — Kyle Roderick, Chief Product Officer at Next Glass

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untappd , the world’s largest search and discovery and ratings and reviews platform for beverages, beverage producers, and beverage retailers, today announced the official launch of Untappd Recappd , the popular end-of-year experience that delivers nearly 12 million users a personalized view of their year across drinks of all kinds.Untappd Recappd is sponsored in the U.S. by Crescent Canna , the market leader in THC beverages with with more than 8,500 accounts across 21 states.This partnership aligns with Untappd’s recently expanded beverage support and highlights how consumer preferences continue to evolve. With THC beverages, wine, spirits, RTDs, and more now part of Untappd’s check-in ecosystem, Untappd Recappd captures a broader and more accurate picture of modern beverage culture that reflects how today’s beverage enthusiasts continue to explore styles that go beyond traditional beer.Nearly 12 million Untappd users will be able to explore their personalized 2025 recaps, featuring top drink styles, highest-rated beverages, flavor profiles, and an interactive map showcasing where they checked in throughout the year.This year, Untappd Recappd features galaxy-themed visuals and handcrafted animations inspired by classic sci-fi universes. The experience adds an interactive element, allowing users to align with one of two iconic factions and complete daily challenges, competing to see which side claims victory by the end of the campaign.“Our users look forward to this moment all year,” said Kyle Roderick, Chief Product Officer at Next Glass. “Untappd Recappd isn’t just a recap, it’s a celebration of personal taste, discovery, and the community that makes Untappd what it is.”In addition to individual stats, Untappd Recappd delivers insight into on-premise trends across the global community. In 2025, Untappd users checked into over 1.5 million unique beverages across 2.6 million locations worldwide. The top producers by number of check-ins include Tree House Brewing Company, Other Half Brewing Co., BrewDog, Vault City Brewing, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.Untappd Recappd begins rolling out to users on December 15, 2025 within the Untappd app and at recappd.untappd.com, with new content and features unlocking daily throughout the campaign period.About UntappdUntappd is the leading platform for the search and discovery of beer and beverages, beverage retailers, and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app, which is available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, allows users to search and discover beverages, breweries, and retail establishments with great beverage selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.About Crescent CannaCrescent Canna is redefining cannabis—one beverage, one venue, one market at a time. Headquartered in New Orleans, the company produces federally legal, award-winning cannabis products for adults 21+. From the bestselling THC beverage in America, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, to an expanding lineup of highly satisfying products, Crescent Canna is rapidly growing across bars, music venues, grocery stores, and retail shelves in more than 20 states. Learn more and shop online at crescentcanna.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.