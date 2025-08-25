Untappd for Business Announces Collaboration with Amazon Signage Stick

Create and manage engaging and effective digital signage with the Amazon Signage Stick. Untappd for Business powers digital menus and signage for nearly 20,000 venues across the world.

This new collaboration helps streamline digital signage for bars, restaurants, breweries, and food & beverage retail venues.

By collaborating with Amazon, we’re making it even easier for venues to get their digital menus up and running with minimal effort and maximum impact ...” — Tony Fuger, Vice President of Product, Next Glass

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untappd for Business , the leading digital menu and all-in-one marketing platform for restaurants, bars, breweries, and other retail venues is proud to announce a new collaboration with Amazon to bring its innovative platform to the Amazon Signage Stick This collaboration marks a major step forward in helping hospitality venues simplify their operations and deliver dynamic, engaging guest experiences, right out of the box. With the Amazon Signage Stick, venues can now showcase their Untappd for Business digital menus and signage on any screen, without the need for expensive hardware or complex installations.“Our mission has always been to help food and beverage focused businesses look more professional, operate more efficiently, and effortlessly provide memorable guest experiences” said Tony Fuger, Vice President of Product, Next Glass , the parent company of Untappd for Business. “By collaborating with Amazon, we’re making it even easier for venues to get their digital menus up and running with minimal effort and maximum impact through Untappd for Business and the Amazon Signage Stick.”Key Benefits of the Collaboration:Plug-and-play setup: Simply connect the Amazon Signage Stick to your screen’s HDMI port and log in to your Untappd for Business account.Automatic menu updates: Menus sync and are always up-to-date as you make changes from your Untappd for Business dashboard.Professional design: Choose from beautiful, customizable templates for food, beer, wine, and cocktail menus.Reliable performance: The Amazon Signage Stick features 4K picture quality and the latest Wi-Fi 6e for fast, reliable connectivity.This new solution is ideal for bars, restaurants, taprooms, breweries, and retail locations of any size looking to affordably modernize their customer-facing displays without the need for specialized, costly systems.Visit utfb.untappd.com/amazon-signage-stick to learn more about Untappd for Business and the Amazon Signage Stick.About Untappd for BusinessTrusted by nearly 20,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, and other alcohol retailers in over 75 countries globally, Untappd for Business is the leading food and drinks menu publishing and promotional platform. Leveraging unparalleled databases of beer, wine, and spirits items and dozens of ready-made templates for digital, print, QR code, and website menus, Untappd for Business provides customers with mobile- and web-based software to build and edit menus in a fraction of the time of competing solutions. Additionally, Untappd for Business provides rich website building tools as well as promotional and data insights capabilities.About Amazon Signage StickThe Amazon Signage Stick is an affordable digital signage media player designed for simplicity, performance, and scalability. Its compact form factor, security-focused features, and support for stunning 4K playback make it an ideal solution for organizations seeking plug-and-play display solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.