Untappd Launches Beverage Product Enrichment Partnership with DoorDash

Partnership will leverage Untappd’s beverage catalog for product listing to enhance DoorDash customer experience

With the improved Producer Beverage Management tool, producers gain greater control over how their products appear on a prominent platform like DoorDash ...” — Kyle Roderick, CPO, Next Glass

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untappd , a global platform for search and discovery and ratings and reviews of beer and beverages, today announced a partnership with DoorDash , Inc., a leading local commerce platform globally. Through this partnership, Untappd’s extensive catalog of over 3 million beers and other beverages will now help power product listings on DoorDash, offering customers more detailed information to aid their search, discovery, and decision making.With this update, customers browsing on DoorDash can now learn more about each beverage, including style, description, ABV, IBU, photos of packaging, and other key details.As part of this launch, Untappd is also releasing an improved Producer Beverage Management tool designed to give beverage producers more control over how their products appear across platforms. This intuitive experience allows beverage producers on Untappd to easily manage their product catalog and to ensure product listings are accurate, up-to-date, and aligned with brand positioning. Over 5,000 beverage producers globally currently update product listings on Untappd on a weekly basis.By maintaining greater control over product listing profiles—including imagery, descriptions, and style tags—beverage producers can improve the presentation of their products, not only on the Untappd app, but also across partner platforms like DoorDash. This helps ensure a consistent, compelling customer experience while supporting stronger market alignment."This partnership is a transformative step for the beverage producers we serve, improving the visibility and presence of their products for consumers looking to get craft beverages delivered through DoorDash," said Kyle Roderick, CPO at Next Glass, parent company of Untappd. “It also enriches the consumer experience by significantly enhancing discovery and decision-making. With the improved Producer Beverage Management tool, producers gain greater control over how their products appear on a prominent platform like DoorDash, ultimately opening up new avenues for growth and visibility.”This collaboration signals a larger movement in the beverage space to present customers with rich product content from small and independent producers to aid in the discovery and the purchase process.The enhanced beer discovery experience is now available to customers and retailers on the DoorDash platform. Visit www.doordash.com to learn more or download the DoorDash app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.About DoorDashDoorDash is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.About UntappdOwned and operated by Next Glass, Untappd is the leading platform for the search and discovery of beer, beverage retailers, and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app, which is available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, allows users to search and discover beverages, breweries, and retail establishments with great beverage selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.