Entrex announces Patent for Modular Turn-Key DataPod Designed for Scalable, Decentralized Data Processing Infrastructure

DataPods™ eliminate the need for large, fixed-site buildouts, they are engineered for quick deployment, easy relocation, and consistent uptime.

The patent strengthens Entrex's ability to deliver scalable offgrid data processing while offering investors a clear asset-based pathway turning alternative-energy resources into recurring cash flow." — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) announced today the filing of a patent for modular, turn-key DataPods™—a standardized asset platform engineered to support scalable deployment of decentralized, high-density data-processing infrastructure.Purpose-built for AI, machine learning, blockchain, and other decentralized computing applications, each DataPod™ arrives as a pre-assembled, plug-and-play facility capable of rapid installation across multiple power solutions. The system integrates all essential components, including remote monitoring and management, into a single transportable unit—reducing development time, cap-ex and operational risk.“These units consolidate all critical components into a single modular structure, enabling highly efficient operation even in remote, alternative-energy environments,” said Matt Henderson, Entrex. “This structure creates new economic and employment opportunities nationwide while lowering the barrier to deploying advanced data-processing infrastructure.”For investors, the DataPod™ patent supports Entrex’s roll-up strategy by creating a repeatable, financeable asset class with measurable performance. Each module is designed to be acquired, operated, and monetized through standardized underwriting—enabling scalable asset aggregation.“DataPods™ eliminate the need for large, fixed-site buildouts,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex. “They are engineered for quick deployment, easy relocation, and consistent uptime. The patent strengthens Entrex’s ability to deliver scalable, off-grid data-processing solutions while offering investors a clear, asset-based pathway to growth—turning alternative-energy resources into recurring cash flow.”Entrex is assembling a national footprint of modular DataPod™ assets through partner-developed units and structured acquisition programs. The standardized design and revenue-generating model support institutional capital entry into emerging decentralized compute markets.Investors can follow Entrex updates at @OfficialNTRX on X for real-time news.About EntrexEntrex ( OTC:NTRX ) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returnsPhone: (877) 4-ENTREX150 East Palmetto Park Rd.,Boca Raton, FL 33432info@entrex.net

