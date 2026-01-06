Tampa Twenty Index Launches as a New Benchmark for Private Market Growth in Tampa Bay

Private Company Index Tampa Twenty Stephen H. Watkins

Tampa Twenty Index: a data-driven economic performance benchmark designed to bring transparency and consistency to private markets in the Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Private Company Index today announced the official launch of the Tampa Twenty Index, a data-driven economic performance benchmark designed to bring transparency, structure, and consistency to private market performance in the Tampa Bay region.The Tampa Twenty Index tracks revenue performance from leading private companies operating across Tampa Bay, creating a standardized measure of private-sector economic growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. By focusing on revenue performance, the index offers insight into regional economic momentum often not captured by public market indices or lagging government data.Developed collaboratively with independent research partners Midas & Sterling Research and the University of Tampa, the Tampa Twenty applies institutional discipline to private company data through standardized reporting, verification protocols, and ongoing aggregation. The result is a repeatable benchmark that enables investors, institutions, researchers, and economic development organizations to better understand where real economic growth is occurring.“Private companies drive the majority of employment, innovation, and regional economic growth, yet the financial world has long lacked clear, standardized benchmarks,” said Stephen H. Watkins, Founder and CEO. “Tampa Twenty is about making private companies visible—turning revenue performance into a consistent signal that helps institutions, communities, and policymakers better understand how regional economies are actually evolving.”Designed for scalability, the Tampa Twenty Index is structured to expand beyond Tampa Bay into additional high-growth markets across Florida and, ultimately, nationally. The Tampa Twenty Index is an informational benchmark only and does not represent an investment product or an offer to buy or sell securities.For more information and ongoing updates, follow on X at @TheTampaTwenty.About the Private Company IndexThe Private Company Index is a data-driven benchmark platform designed to measure, standardize, and track economic performance of private companies. By applying consistent reporting frameworks and aggregation methodologies, the Private Company Index brings greater transparency and structure to private markets historically underserved by traditional public market indices.Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsPhone: (877) 436 8739

