AI Plus Labs Launches AI+Pro — The Secure All-in-One AI Platform for Modern Workflows

SINGAPORE, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Plus Labs , a company of the Straits AI Group , today announced the official launch of AI+Pro , a next-generation all-in-one AI platform designed to become the central homebase for every individual, team, and business that relies on AI.With its unified interface, enterprise-grade security, and wide range of intelligent tools, AI+Pro is positioned to redefine how people work, create, and collaborate in the AI-powered era.In a landscape overwhelmed by fragmented point solutions and scattered AI tools, AI+Pro delivers a seamless, secure, and beautifully integrated platform that brings every AI capability together in one place. Users can access up to 20 of the world’s leading AI models — both closed and open source — and compare outputs across them, enabling more accurate, insightful, and context-aware results.Combined with multi-modal capabilities such as image generation, audio input understanding, and advanced data processing, AI+Pro becomes the most powerful and versatile AI homebase available today. With one subscription covering all essential AI needs, users no longer need multiple tools or costly add-ons to get world-class AI performance.A standout feature of AI+Pro is its Secure RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) architecture coupled with its Sovereign Cloud feature, which allows users to run knowledge retrieval on their own local cloud or private infrastructure. This ensures that sensitive documents, internal knowledge bases, and proprietary datasets never leave the client’s environment. Instead of sending entire datasets to external AI servers, AI+Pro processes user knowledge securely on their infrastructure, giving organizations full control, compliance, and confidentiality while still benefiting from state-of-the-art AI intelligence.“AI+Pro is our answer to the complexity of today’s AI ecosystem,” said CH Peh, CEO of AI Plus Labs. “Users face challenges of juggling multiple subscriptions tools, protecting their data and unlocking efficiency. AI+Pro gives them a single, secure homebase — a unified command center for everything they need to accomplish with AI.”Key Features of AI+Pro1. A Unified multi model, multi modal AI WorkspaceAI+Pro consolidates content creation, analysis, planning, automation, and collaboration into a single, elegant interface. Choose between leading models. No switching between tools. No distractions. Just one powerful platform.2. Enterprise-Grade SecurityBuilt with privacy and data security at its core, AI+Pro ensures user information is protected at every layer — making it ideal for teams, regulated industries, and professionals who demand trust and compliance.3. Designed for Everyone — From Individuals to Large TeamsWhether you're a professional streamlining daily tasks, a creator producing high-impact content, or an enterprise seeking cross-departmental intelligence, AI+Pro adapts to your workflow.4. Real Output, Real SpeedAI+Pro is engineered for meaningful productivity. Users can generate insights, create content, automate workflows, and collaborate faster than ever — all within one unified platform.5. AI Training seamlessly integratedAI+PRO features professional AI training courses and expert written prompts for constant AI upskilling.AvailabilityAI+Pro is now available for immediate use. Users can start with flexible plans tailored to individuals, creators, teams, and enterprise organizations.For more information or to start using AI+Pro today, visit https://aiplus.pro About AI Plus LabsAI Plus Labs is a global AI innovation company focused on AI training and building powerful, secure, and practical AI systems for real-world use.The company creates training content, platforms, tools, and learning systems that empower people and organizations to work smarter, faster, and more creatively. AI+Pro is the flagship product in its suite of next-generation AI solutions.AI Plus Labs is a joint venture between iGroup & Straits AI Group.

