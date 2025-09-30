Nossa Senhora do Socorro Signs Agreement with Straits AI to Boost High-Skilled Jobs and Build Next Gen AI Datacenters

Socorro & Straits AI sign MOU to build Tier 4 AI datacenters and an Applied AI Institute, creating high-skilled jobs and driving Brazil’s AI future.

SINGAPORE, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Municipality of Nossa Senhora do Socorro, through the Special Secretariat for Science, Technology, and Innovation (SECTI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Straits AI Supercluster Pte Ltd to build a Data Infrastructure Park and an Applied AI Institute in the city, boosting high-skilled jobs.This project aims to position the entire state as a leader in data technology in Brazil and accelerate innovation for the local workforce.The project’s planned development, branded as an ' AI Supercluster ', shall construct two cornerstones of a next-generation AI ecosystem:The first is a Data Infrastructure Park: a secure, energy-efficient AI data centre campus containing phased and scalable Tier 4 data centre assets. Committed to sustainable development, the AI Supercluster will feature environmentally friendly and decarbonisation techniques in its development, leveraging green energy and pioneering construction methods. The masterplan for the campus will be tailored to suit the AI needs of tomorrow, putting customers at the forefront of the campus development.The second cornerstone is the Straits Institute for Applied AI: an academic and research hub focused on training and educating people with practical skills and qualifications for the jobs needed in the post-AI economy. Taking a ground up approach to skills training, the Straits Institute for Applied AI plans to empower humans to play vital, high-value roles in the job market of the future.The AI Supercluster is proposed on earmarked land plots totalling an estimated 50 to 65 hectares (~124 to 161 acres).The Mayor of Nossa Senhora do Socorro, Samuel Carvalho explained that the municipal administration will support the company’s installation logistics in the city, considering the benefits for the population in terms of professional qualification. “An academic and research hub with a practical focus will be established. This project will accelerate the innovation that is already part of Socorro’s new chapter, enabling the city to grow economically by aligning infrastructure with talent,” he said.The Special Secretary for Innovation of Socorro, Luan Araújo, stated that the Data Infrastructure Park will serve as a regional hub for secure processing, attracting multinational partners, cloud providers, and AI-native companies. “This partnership is expected to create quality jobs in technology, operations, and education, training data scientists, AI researchers, software engineers, data center technicians, cybersecurity specialists, infrastructure managers, among others,” Araújo detailed.Head of LATAM of Straits AI Supercluster Pte Ltd, Roger Simões, said that the project is in the due diligence phase, leading into the full investment and development plan. “We plan to invest upwards of US$ 500 million to 1 billion for the initial Phase of the development in the Socorro region, and scale our investment to match the increasing AI demand and availability of green power in the region.”“It is a data center zone that will bring revenue to Nossa Senhora do Socorro, attracting highly qualified human capital. We are focused on training a significant number of young people every year in artificial intelligence fields. Sergipe is uniquely positioned for this kind of project, with strong growth, clean energy resources, and a government committed to innovation. This is a broad benefit in technology and innovation for the municipality. This partnership lays the foundation for Sergipe’s and Brazil’s AI and data-driven future,” said Simões.

